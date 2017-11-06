Couple in local jail on sex crimes

A Brownfield man and his wife are incarcerated in the Terry County Jail following their arrests last week on local warrants for sex crimes.

Larry Wayne Davis, 53, was booked into the Lubbock County Jail at 5:20 p.m. last Friday, October 27, then transferred to the Terry County Jail at 9:20 a.m. this Friday, November 3.

He is charged with sexual assault of a child and prohibited sexual conduct.

Bond for both counts totals $150,000 and Davis remained behind bars as of press time Friday.

Davis is employed as a teacher with the Windham school district, which operates inside state prison facilities.

His wife, Tamberly Davis, 55, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday by Brownfield Police and booked into the Terry County Law Enforcement Center.

She is charged with abandonment and endangering a child and criminal negligence, a state jail felony.

Bond for Mrs. Davis was set at $7,500, but she also remained behind bars at press time Friday.

She was not employed at the time of her arrest.

The Brownfield News will continue to cover this story as it develops.

