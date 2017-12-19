County buildings getting new roofs

Hundreds of local roofs have been replaced or repaired in the months since a severe storm pounded the city with hail stones last spring.

Workers were busy this week atop the Terry County Courthouse, installing an entirely new roof on that local landmark.

In all, the county is replacing roofs on nine buildings, at minimal cost to local taxpayers.

Each of those roofs is being completely replaced at a cost of only $1,000 each, which is the county’s insurance deductible.

The cost of the courthouse roof alone is $122,000, according to County Judge Butch Wagner.

“That’s a heck of a deal for our taxpayers,” the Judge said on Friday. “We’re getting new roofs on all of our buildings for a fairly small sum. That’s why we have insurance, but it’s nice to see it pay off when we need it.”

In addition to the courthouse, Terry County buildings being re-roofed include the American Legion, the Rodeo Barn, Kendrick Memorial Library, the Enoch Stewart Party House, the old Meals on Wheels building, the Court House Annex, MHMR headquarters, and the Agriculture Extension Office.

“We have more structures than people realize, when it comes to maintenance,” the Judge said.

“But this is a good opportunity to get them all back in good shape.”

The roofing crew has its work cut out for it on the courthouse, where workers are finding four layers of previous roofing materials on the building.

They are currently removing all of the old material, down to the building’s original decking, then applying new materials to seal the roof and pass inspection.

A large crane was on the west side of the courthouse this week to lift equipment onto the three-story structure at the center of downtown.

