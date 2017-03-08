Cosmo students qualify for state

March 8, 2017

BHS Cosmetology students recently qualified for state competition in the Cosmetology Skills USA State Competition. The State Competition will be held on April 6-9 in Corpus Christi. Students qualifying were Mariville Correa – 1st Place OCC Team and Day or Evening Hair Project, Kassandra Salazar – 1st Place OCC Team and Braiding Hair Project, Abagail DeLaO – 1st Place OCC Team, Ashley Garcia – 1st Place OCC Team, Samantha Najera – 1st Place OCC Team, Samantha Tarango – 1st Place OCC Team, and Sheldon Jacquez – 1st Place Men’s Haircutting. Diane Rodriquez is the advisor and instructor for the group.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestShare on Google+Email this to someone

Tags: ,

Category: Updates

«