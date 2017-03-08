Cosmo students qualify for state

BHS Cosmetology students recently qualified for state competition in the Cosmetology Skills USA State Competition. The State Competition will be held on April 6-9 in Corpus Christi. Students qualifying were Mariville Correa – 1st Place OCC Team and Day or Evening Hair Project, Kassandra Salazar – 1st Place OCC Team and Braiding Hair Project, Abagail DeLaO – 1st Place OCC Team, Ashley Garcia – 1st Place OCC Team, Samantha Najera – 1st Place OCC Team, Samantha Tarango – 1st Place OCC Team, and Sheldon Jacquez – 1st Place Men’s Haircutting. Diane Rodriquez is the advisor and instructor for the group.

Category: Updates