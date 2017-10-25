Cooper named County Agent

In the regular meeting of the Commissioners Court on Monday, October 23, a familiar face was named to a new position.

Terry County native Geoff Cooper was named the new Terry County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent. The county had been without an agent since late spring.

Michael Clawson, District Manager for A&M Extension Services introduced Geoff to the Commissioners and made the request for a motion to formally name Geoff to the position.

Mike Swain made the motion and Shorty Martinez seconded it and the vote was unanimous.

Geoff, who will officially be on duty on Monday, October 30, is excited about this new opportunity. “I think this is going to be a great opportunity for me and I hope the people and kids in the county. I have plenty of experience in Ag education, as well as in stock show. I think I bring some good things to the table.”

Geoff, who is a 1985 graduate of BHS, went on to Texas Tech for his Bachelor in Ag Education degree. After graduating in 1990, he began teaching Ag in Wellman-Union. He then left W-U for a lengthy stint in Denver City as the Ag teacher and then went to Meadow to serve in that same position. In 2002, Geoff and his family, which consists of wife Michelle and daughter Cassidy, moved back to Brownfield and Geoff began farming.

“I just feel like the time is right for someone with lots of experience in the county to step in. We have all new Ag teachers in the county schools and I think it will be good to have someone with some familiarity with the County Shows to offer a little leadership. I look forward to working along side all three Ag teachers, as well as the parents and kids in 4-H,” stated Geoff.

Geoff went through a lengthy interview process before being selected as the lone candidate for the position. Geoff also hopes to improve the relevancy of the Extension Office to production agriculture. “There are lots of good and knowledgeable resources right around us. I am hoping to tie in to some of these resources and serve the county’s producers, as well.”

Having grown up here, Geoff is familiar with how things have been in the past. “Our Stock Shows have always been big events and I am hoping to be a part of continuing that great tradition. I want stock showing to be something that is available to everyone and I want all the kids to know that success is always an option.”

Geoff stated he was anxious to be a part of a program that breeds winners, not just in the show ring or in 4-H competitions, but in life.

