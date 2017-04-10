Construction Zone

A look around Brownfield in recent weeks leaves the impression of strong progress for the community as numerous highly visible construction projects are underway simultaneously.

Allsup’s

Work began in February on a much-needed facelift and expansion of the Allsup’s convenience store at the corner of Lubbock Hwy and Buckley.

Heavy machinery began the process of removing and replacing underground fuel tanks and the New Mexico-based convenience store company is in the midst of a complete make-over and expansion on the location.

The current building has grown several yards to the north and south of its former footprint with a new look at completion.

A row of four fuel pumps were set perpendicular to the highway with parking situated in front of the store.

A new awning now covers the pumps and new signage will adorn the front of the building.

City Inspector Israel Limon said company officials had initially indicated they would raze the structure and build new, but changed their plans to retain the current building and expand on it with an entirely new facade.

Allsup’s will have an all new interior as well, with centrally located checkout counters. The convenience store has remained open throughout the project.

Pizza Hut

The busiest intersection in Brownfield has been the site of another major construction project, with the demolition this week of Pizza Hut.

The local landmark has stood at the location since the 1970s but soon will be replaced with a brand new building that will include the addition of another popular fast food chain.

A Pizza Hut/Taco Bell is set to be completed before Summer’s end.

Ty Johnson, the contractor for the job, told the Brownfield News that he expects the project to go smoothly.

From demolition to completion, workers will be on site for 120 days, according to Johnson, who works for Teinert Construction, the Lubbock-based general contractor.

He said the company is currently completing an identical Pizza Hut/Taco Bell combination in Lubbock and he expects the local project to move quickly.

“We’ll get in and out pretty fast,” he said. “We’ll probably have about 60 guys on site and we use local contractors and labor whenever possible. These buildings go up pretty fast.”

Johnson said he’s looking forward to working in Brownfield, having grown up in the area, graduating from Sundown and with family members in Plains.

“Brownfield is kind of home,” he said.

Bush’s Chicken

After almost a year of delay, the long-anticipated construction of a well known franchise restaurant is underway.

Crews began foundation work this week on Bush’s Chicken with a brand new 3,000 square foot building similar to locations opened in recent years in Lamesa and Seminole.

The company currently operates 68 franchise locations around Texas, but its strong growth plans will increase that number to 85 restaurants by the end of the year, including Brownfield.

Keith Bush, founder of the Waco-based company, told the Brownfield News that his company “loves West Texas and communities the size of Brownfield.”

Bush’s Chicken will hire 20 full time and 30 part time employees, all of which will be local applicants.

A manager will be brought in temporarily to open the new location and train the staff until a local resident transitions into that leadership role.

Bush said the community can expect his company to be a good partner as well, with strong participation in youth sports and church activities.

Stanley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Brownfield will soon have its first new car dealership in more than a decade when Stanley Ford Lincoln completes renovations on an existing building and opens Stanley Dodge Chrysler Jeep.

New Stanley Manager Tony Baker tells the Brownfield News “I’m really excited to open the new dealership because I think this town needs and deserves more options,” he said. “The building is coming along nicely and I have 50 brand new cars ordered and on their way for a soft opening in May.”

A grand opening likely will be scheduled in June, the manager said.

Baker recruited a friend in the car business, another family team, to manage the Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep dealership.

Joe Tyson and his son, Jay Tyson, are moving to Brownfield from Georgia to run the new dealership. They also will reside in the community.

Offices inside the former GMC sales building have been refurbished and painters were putting final touches on the exterior Friday.

Patel’s Flooring

Foundation work is complete and steel was in the air by the end of the week for a brand new building on a long-vacant lot on the Lubbock Hwy.

Patel’s Flooring will soon occupy the building across the highway from Chisum Truck Stop.

The locally owned business was formally located in the rear of Vision furniture, however that building has sold to CMS Properties of Lubbock.

No plans have been announced for the location at Broadway and Lubbock Hwy.

Patel’s Flooring will open soon, following construction.

