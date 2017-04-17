Child Abuse Training

A Professional Training on how to spot child abuse and what each department’s job is in dealing with reports of child abuse or neglect was held at the Brownfield Police Department on Thursday, April 13. Speakers were Crystal Cash who is the Children’s Protective Services Investigative Supervisor and John Wuerflein of the Child Advocacy Center. There were 32 in attendance including representatives of the Police Department, DPS, Our Promise Youth Academy, Juvenile Probation and school personnel. Pictured are Jeff Rolan and Kitha Tankersley registering for the training.

