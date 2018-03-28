Chase ends in Terry County

A Lamesa man is in jail following an extended high speed chase last week that began in that community and made its way through residential areas of Brownfield before being terminated south of the city.

DPS troopers deployed a spike strip to destroy the fleeing vehicle’s tires and end the chase south of Brownfield.

Desi Ray Delgado, 30, was jailed on a felony bond forfeiture warrant relating to a narcotics charge out of Lamesa, following the chase, according to Lamesa Chief of Police Dale Alwan Sr.

Delgado also was charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.

Those additional charges were levied after the chase ended and officers inventoried the vehicle.

Alwan told the Lamesa Press Reporter that officers recovered methamphetamine, two firearms, marijuana, a police scanner, and items commonly used in the delivery of narcotics from the vehicle.

The chase began when Lamesa Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop of the dark Mercury SUV before 8 p.m. Thursday.

“The driver of the vehicle did not stop and began speeding up in an attempt to evade,” the Chief said. “Officers recognized the operator of the vehicle and knew he was wanted on outstanding felony charges.”

The Lamesa officers began pursuing Delgado through the city limits and westbound on U.S. Hwy 180. Once the vehicle left the city limits, the chase reached speeds up to 99 mph, according to police records.

The chase turned southbound on FM 829 and eventually reached State Hwy 349 just north of Patricia in Dawson County.

Delgado then headed back to Lamesa, again at speeds approaching 100 mph.

The chase reentered Lamesa and traveled through the city, then north on Hwy 137 towards Welch.

The chase entered Terry County and continued into the city limits of Brownfield.

The Lamesa Chief told the newspaper that the chase snaked through residential areas of south Brownfield before returning to Hwy 137 headed back toward Lamesa.

Approximately 11 miles south of Brownfield, a Highway Patrol trooper successfully deployed a spike strip to puncture the tires of the suspect’s vehicle.

Delgado traveled a short distance further while his tires were losing air, and was then taken into custody after the SUV came to a stop.

Terry County Sheriff’s deputies also assisted with the chase.

There were no injuries or other vehicles involved in the incident.

Delgado was transported to the Terry County Jail, where he was arraigned by Terry County Judge Butch Wagner, then released to Dawson County deputies, who transferred him to the Dawson County jail for booking.

Delgado remained in custody at press time Tuesday and the incident remains under investigation.

