Cemetery Board answers questions

The Terry County Cemetery Association Board held a Town Hall meeting on Tuesday evening, September 13 in the District Courtroom. A crowd of around 50 attended this meeting.

The purpose of the meeting was to bring attention to the rules and guidelines for the cemetery which have gone for years without being followed.

Board President Buzz Steele opened the meeting thanking everyone for attending and then addressed some of the concerns. One area of huge concern is also tied to another area. The Brownfield Cemetery, located on 14th Street, which is the oldest of the cemeteries is out of water. “Our well is pretty much gone,” stated Steele. There is the possibility that another well could be dug in another area of the cemetery but not without a cost. Which brings up the other area of concern.

A new well with casing, pump and connections to the existing well could cost in the $10,000 range. Money the Cemetery Association simply does not have. “We spent about $20,000 more last year than we brought in. That is not going to get you very far,” stated Steele.

The cemeteries are all funded based on plots sold and private donations. Donations have been slow in coming, although Steele stated they have picked up in recent weeks.

There is the possibility that the rates for burials space and fees could be raised to cover the rising cost of upkeep on the cemeteries.

There are also plans to start a “Friends of the Cemetery” organization in order to help with donations and having enough money to operate.

The other area of concern, which was the main purpose of the meeting was the upkeep of the cemeteries. In particular the increasing difficulty of keeping the graves clear of weeds and the grass mowed due to the amount of items placed on graves in some cases.

Steele stated, “We have been quite lax in following our own rules for the last several years and now it is beginning to show. We know that cemeteries are emotional places and each family has different ways of honoring their deceased loved ones. However, the increasing amount of flowers, pinwheels, lights and other items placed on the graves and left there is creating a situation in which we can no longer maintain the cemetery in the way it should be maintained.”

Steele pointed out, “We are pretty much a shoestring operation and with all this extra stuff placed on graves, we are having to do way too much handwork and it is becoming unmanageable.”

He produced a copy of the rules and guidelines for the cemetery which are supposed to have been given out to each family when purchasing a plot. Many in the room stated they had never even seen the guidelines. Steele replied, “You can blame me if you want. This should have been happening the whole time but we have just not seen to it as we should.”

One issue the sexton, Kevin Pruitt and his crew are having to deal with are curbs that are too high. The guidelines state that the curbs must be at ground level in order for the tractors to be able to go across them when mowing or when having to do the digging of a new grave. Also, permits are to be purchased before any work, such as concrete work or the planting of trees or shrubs can be done.

A woman in the audience stated that her curbing had been broken twice and she had replaced it herself but she did not understand why this was happening. She also pointed out that when the curbing was placed, she did not know it had to be ground level.

Again, Steele stated the board’s apologies for this but the enforcing of the rules had to start somewhere and it was time, before the cemetery upkeep was completely out of hand.

There were many questions and comments from the audience. Mostly concern over when and how the rules would be enforced. Also, if the rules would apply to everyone.

Steele stated they would look at the graves on a plot by plot basis but everyone should plan to have all the extra decorations removed within the next 30 to 60 days and the board would work with individuals on the concrete situation.

An audience member asked where they would be allowed to place flowers. Steele replied, “Flowers can be placed right up next to the headstone or if the headstone has vases, those can be used, but no where else on the grave can flowers be placed.

The only exception will be during the Christmas holidays when decorations may be placed on December 1 and must be removed by January 1.

Steele also read the deed to the plots which states the deed is simply the right to be buried in that plot. It is not necessarily ownership of that plot.

The board, who all have family members buried in one of the cemeteries expressed that they were certainly sympathetic to those with questions or concerns, but there comes a time when, for the betterment of the cemetery, the rules must be enforced.

Signs will be posted at all cemeteries clarifying rules for the cemetery, including no cooking of food or alcohol consumption, which surprisingly, has been an issue.

The board also announced that permits were being temporarily suspended until the cemetery grounds are under better control. This does not include permits for the setting of headstones.

Steele stated, “The members of this board serve on a 100% voluntary basis and do the best they can do. We meet four times a year and we have our annual meeting coming up in October. The public is always welcome at any of our meetings and the meetings are always posted in the Brownfield News.

“We want to make all this as painless as we can for people, but we need people to understand that even though they may be taking care of their plot now with all the decorations on it, a generation from now, that likely won’t be the case. It is just time to start the cleanup process.”

