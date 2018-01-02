Cats snag first round victories

The Wellman-Union Wildcats and Lady Cats are playing host to several teams from the area in their holiday Wellman-Union Tournament.

The Lady Cats faced the Dawson Lady Dragons in the first round on Thursday and quickly and easily found the win column. The Lady Cats took home the first round victory by a score of 44 – 21.

Coach Steve Osborn stated, “I am really proud of our defense. We caused 24 turnovers and scored off most of them.” The Lady Cats played a stifling press for much of the game.

Jacy Rowden was the high scorer for the Lady Cats with 17. Jayli Hood was good for 10.

On the boys side, the Wildcats also made quick work of the Dragons, getting the win by a score of 59 – 29.

Isiah Hood was on fire with 24 points, many coming on fast breaks. Rigo Rios pitched in 10 in the winning effort.

Head Coach Kody Bell stated, “The second time you play a team you have already beat always feels harder. Our focus for this one was good. We still have a lot of improvements to make to be where we want to be by district.”

The tourney continued through Saturday evening. Look for final results in Wednesday’s edition of the Brownfield News.

