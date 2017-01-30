Cats, Lady Cats take two from Wilson

It was a slow start for the Wellman-Union Lady Cats as they were on the road facing the Wilson Lady Mustangs on Friday. The Lady Cats had soundly defeated the Wilson five earlier in the season, and were likely expecting that same outcome.

However, the Lady Mustangs came out on fire and the Lady Cats led at halftime by only four points. The second half proved to be a different story, as this time it was the Lady Cats who came out hot and easily put the game away, with a 60 – 41 final score.

Leading the way for the Lady Cats was Jacy Rowden with 25 points. Gracen Key had 14 and Bianca Hughes came in off the bench and pitched in 12.

The Lady Cats will be at home on Tuesday to face New Home.

On the guys side of the evening, the Cats came out with a 77-34 victory over the Mustangs.

The Wildcats were hitting on all cylinders from the beginning as they had a 34-14 lead at the half.

Wilson was never able to find their rhythm and the Wildcats out scored the Mustangs in every quarter.

Albert Alaniz led all scorers with 25. He was followed up by the hot handed three point shooter Rigo Rios with 14, 12 on shots beyond the arc. Conner Faught was good for 13 on the night.

The Wildcats will also face New Home at home on Tuesday as both the girls’ and boys’ teams battle for playoff spots.

Category: Sports Updates, Updates