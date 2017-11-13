Cats headed to playoffs

By Gina Kelly

Staff Writer

The Wellman-Union Wildcats are playoff bound after a decisive 65-30 victory over the Grady Wildcats.

W-U found paydirt early with a 50-yard touchdown run by Isiah Hood.

Grady took the lead early in the second with a touchdown and PAT.

But, that would be their only lead of the game as W-U took over and never looked back.

Grady just never seemed to find an answer for the Wildcats all night long.

Hood had eight touchdowns on the night. He also threw to fellow senior Connor Faught for two touchdowns.

Chad Bradley was good for two touchdown passes, both to Hood.

Gage Payne and Devin Munoz came up big for extra points and Payne also had a defensive fumble recovery late in the game.

The Wildcats will begin their playoff run against powerhouse Balmorhea next week in a location to be determined.

Balmorhea heads into the playoffs with a 9-0 record and coming off a 60-6 victory over Grandfalls Royalty.

