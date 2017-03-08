Cats compete at Loop
The Wellman-Union Lady Cats were the First Place team in the Loop Track Meet on March 3, 2017 with 124 points
Medal winners included:
Gracen Key
1st – 800
1st – 1600
2nd – 1600 Relay
Jacy Rowden
1st – Triple Jump
1st – 400
2nd – Long Jump
2nd – 1600 Relay
Danae Steiger
2nd – 100 Hurdles
2nd – 300 Hurdles
2nd – 1600 Relay
Jade Griffiths
3rd – 800
2nd – 800 Relay
2nd -1600 Relay
Mercedes Alaniz
3rd – Triple Jump
5th – Long Jump
6th – 100
5th – 200
2nd – 800 Relay
Carmelita Alaniz
4th – Triple Jump
5th -100
2nd – 800 Relay
Valeria Rios
6th – Long Jump
2nd – 800 Relay
Micha Huff
5th – Shot Put
The boys team also finished in First Place in the meet
Medal winners included:
Albert Alaniz
2nd – 200
1st – 100
1st – Long Jump
1st – Triple Jump
4th – 4X100 Relay
Brodey Yates
1st – 800
1st – 1600
1st – 3200
Gage Payne
1st – 110 Hurdles
1st – 300 Hurdles
2nd Place 4X200 Relay
Brian Armendariz
5th – 400
4th – 4X100 Relay
2nd – 4X200 Relay
Michael Montoya
6th – Discus
Brad Franke
6th – Triple Jump
Maverick Walters
3rd – Long Jump
4th – 4X100 Relay
2nd – 4X200 Relay
Eric Lovington
4th – 4X100 Relay
Esau Macias
2nd – 4X200 Relay
The Wellman-Union Junior High girls finished 9th out of 13 teams at the Wind Energy Relays with 27 points.
Ally Mixon finished 2nd in the 300 Hurdles, 3rd in the 100 Hurdles, and 4th in the Triple Jump.
Kaylee Barrick finished 4th in the 800 and 6th in the 400.
Jennifer DeLeTorre finished 4th in the 200.
