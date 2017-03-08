Cats compete at Loop

March 8, 2017

The Wellman-Union Lady Cats were the First Place team in the Loop Track Meet on March 3, 2017 with 124 points

Medal winners included:

Gracen Key                        
1st – 800  
1st – 1600  
2nd – 1600 Relay

Jacy Rowden                     
1st – Triple Jump  
1st – 400
2nd – Long Jump  
2nd – 1600 Relay

Danae Steiger                  
2nd – 100 Hurdles  
2nd – 300 Hurdles  
2nd – 1600 Relay

Jade Griffiths                    
3rd – 800  
2nd – 800 Relay  
2nd -1600 Relay

Mercedes Alaniz             
3rd – Triple Jump  
5th – Long Jump  
6th – 100  
5th – 200
2nd – 800 Relay

Carmelita Alaniz             
4th – Triple Jump  
5th -100  
2nd – 800 Relay

Valeria Rios                     
6th – Long Jump  
2nd – 800 Relay

Micha Huff                     
5th – Shot Put

The boys team also finished in First Place in the meet

Medal winners included:

Albert Alaniz
2nd – 200
1st – 100
1st – Long Jump
1st – Triple Jump
4th – 4X100 Relay

Brodey Yates
1st – 800
1st – 1600
1st – 3200

Gage Payne
1st – 110 Hurdles
1st – 300 Hurdles
2nd Place 4X200 Relay

Brian Armendariz
5th – 400
4th – 4X100 Relay
2nd – 4X200 Relay

Michael Montoya
6th – Discus

Brad Franke
6th – Triple Jump

Maverick Walters
3rd – Long Jump
4th – 4X100 Relay
2nd – 4X200 Relay

Eric Lovington
4th – 4X100 Relay

Esau Macias
2nd – 4X200 Relay

The Wellman-Union Junior High girls finished 9th out of 13 teams at the Wind Energy Relays with 27 points.

Ally Mixon finished 2nd in the 300 Hurdles, 3rd in the 100 Hurdles, and 4th in the Triple Jump.

Kaylee Barrick finished 4th in the 800 and 6th in the 400.

Jennifer DeLeTorre finished 4th in the 200.

