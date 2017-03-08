Cats compete at Loop

The Wellman-Union Lady Cats were the First Place team in the Loop Track Meet on March 3, 2017 with 124 points

Medal winners included:

Gracen Key

1st – 800

1st – 1600

2nd – 1600 Relay

Jacy Rowden

1st – Triple Jump

1st – 400

2nd – Long Jump

2nd – 1600 Relay

Danae Steiger

2nd – 100 Hurdles

2nd – 300 Hurdles

2nd – 1600 Relay

Jade Griffiths

3rd – 800

2nd – 800 Relay

2nd -1600 Relay

Mercedes Alaniz

3rd – Triple Jump

5th – Long Jump

6th – 100

5th – 200

2nd – 800 Relay

Carmelita Alaniz

4th – Triple Jump

5th -100

2nd – 800 Relay

Valeria Rios

6th – Long Jump

2nd – 800 Relay

Micha Huff

5th – Shot Put

The boys team also finished in First Place in the meet

Medal winners included:

Albert Alaniz

2nd – 200

1st – 100

1st – Long Jump

1st – Triple Jump

4th – 4X100 Relay

Brodey Yates

1st – 800

1st – 1600

1st – 3200

Gage Payne

1st – 110 Hurdles

1st – 300 Hurdles

2nd Place 4X200 Relay

Brian Armendariz

5th – 400

4th – 4X100 Relay

2nd – 4X200 Relay

Michael Montoya

6th – Discus

Brad Franke

6th – Triple Jump

Maverick Walters

3rd – Long Jump

4th – 4X100 Relay

2nd – 4X200 Relay

Eric Lovington

4th – 4X100 Relay

Esau Macias

2nd – 4X200 Relay

The Wellman-Union Junior High girls finished 9th out of 13 teams at the Wind Energy Relays with 27 points.

Ally Mixon finished 2nd in the 300 Hurdles, 3rd in the 100 Hurdles, and 4th in the Triple Jump.

Kaylee Barrick finished 4th in the 800 and 6th in the 400.

Jennifer DeLeTorre finished 4th in the 200.

Category: Sports Updates, Updates