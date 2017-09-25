Cats claw the Eagles

By Gina Kelly, Staff Writer

Redemption from last week’s defeat at the hands of Richland Springs was gained in a big way tonight by the Wellman-Union Wildcats as they sent the Plainview Christian Eagles home at the half with a 73-22 defeat.

The Cats scored early and never looked back as Isiah Hood found Marcos Alaniz for a TD.

It wasn’t much later that Isiah ran the ball across on a 1st and goal run that made the score 14-0.

Isiah then intercepted an Eagle pass at the 40 for a pick-six and with four minutes still remaining in the first quarter, the Cats were up 22-0.

The Eagles finally found the end zone late in the first quarter, but the Cats got on the board one more time to end the first quarter 31-6.

In the second quarter, Robert Vincencio made a diving fingertip catch in the end zone for a score and immediately followed that up with a fumble recovery which he ran in for another Wildcat TD.

It was one Wildcat touchdown after another for the night with the Eagles only able to get on the board three times on the evening, bringing the final score to 73-22.

Coach Joseph Hood was pleased with his Cats ability to bounce back after a hard loss last week. “We played well. We kind of got started a little slow but we found our rhythm and stuck with the plan all night long. We had a lot of different kids contribute tonight. It was a good effort by everyone. We played hard and showed that our guys know how to bounce back and stay focused. I am pleased with the team effort tonight.”

The Cats will hit the road again next Friday as they face Hart in a 7:30 contest.

