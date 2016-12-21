Brownfield man receives life sentence

A local man was sentenced to life in prison without chance for parol on Monday after his conviction last month of continuous sexual abuse of a young child or children.

121st District Judge Trey Didway sentenced Jose Tijerina-Gardner following three hours of testimony in the Terry County Courthouse.

Terry County Attorney JoShae Furgeson-Worley represented the state in the case and told the judge Tijerina Gardner deserved the maximum sentence for what he did to his grandsons, who accused him of repeatedly raping them over more than a year.

Accusations by the defendant’s grandsons, who were 6 and 8 years old at the time of the offenses included multiple instances of sexual contact, rape, and other abuses, including punishments such as eating ants and sleeping in a storage building.

The boys and their older sister were in the courtroom Monday and briefly took the stand to deny knowing one of the defendant’s character witnesses, who claimed to have spent considerable time in the home with them.

That witness was an aunt, who said she visited Tijerina-Gardner’s home three to four times a week and never saw any abuse.

When told that the children did not know her, she responded, “that’s not true, we ate dinner together, we had sloppy joes.”

The defense attorney, Jesse Mendez of Lubbock, Called another witness, who said she met the defendant when he helped her with “white magic” to heal her ailments after modern medicine failed to do so.

Traci Johnson of Lubbock told the judge that she met the defendant as his client for spiritual cleansings and tarot card readings, which she paid for.

Their friendship blossomed however after he called her in the middle of the night to check on her and, unbeknownst to him interrupted her suicide attempt.

She told the court that their spritual practices are not “witchcraft,” but rather “white magic intended for good” and included “smudging” and spraying holy water.

“I’m ready for him to come home,” she said. “I miss my friend.”

Another witness was the defendant’s sister, who said there was no history of abuse in the family and she does not believe her brother did what he is accused and convicted of.

In her closing statements, Furgeson-Worley reminded the judge that this conviction wasn’t Tijerina-Gardner’s first, referencing earlier convictions for theft and fraud.

“His whole life has been a con,” she said. “His closest friends didn’t even know he had been in trouble or was on probation. He has painted his own story and he deserves life in prison for what he did to those boys.

“Statistics show that one in four girls and one in six boys are sexually assaulted in their lifetimes,” she concluded. “A life sentence in this case will send a message that we won’t stand for that happening in Terry County.”

The defense said he didn’t “have much more to add,” but reminded the judge that the prior judgements were not sexual crimes and occurred more than 20 years ago.

“I think the punishment should be on the lower range,” he said.

About five family members and friends showed no reaction when Judge Didway announced the life sentence.

The defendant, clad in a blue Terry County Jail jumpsuit, said nothing and was escorted from the courtroom by deputies.

In November, a Terry County jury, comprised of six men and six women, deliberated for just over half an hour before returning the guilty verdict Tijerina-Gardner, who elected not to testify during the trial.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, which occurred between August 1, 2013 and August 1, 2014.

The jury deliberated for 31 minutes before returning the unanimous verdict, which Judge Didway read to a small crowd in the courtroom.

Sentencing was originally to be assessed and announced by Didway on December 6, but the defense requested and was granted a continuance.

The range of punishment in this case was 25-99 years in prison or life in prison, with an optional fine of $10,000.

No fine was levied.

