Brownfield HS tennis team defeats Pecos

The Brownfield Cubs made the long trip to Pecos for a match-up with the Eagles on Saturday, September 2. After a long day of tennis, the Cubs walked away with a 15-4 victory over the Eagles.

Brownfield jumped out to an early 6-1 lead following the doubles, with wins coming from Nik Salazar / Jason Cabe (6-2, 6-1), Devin Rodriguez / Parker Ragain (6-3, 4-6, 10-7), Jacob Clark / Alan Cowan (6-1, 6-1), Regan Harrell / Holly Williams (6-2, 6-0), Lexie Nave / Julie Enns (6-1, 6-1), and Cassidy Cooper / Darrianne Dorris (6-2, 6-0).

Following the doubles, the Cubs took the court in singles.

The boys came away with a split, winning the 1 (Nikolas Salazar), 2 (Jason Cabe), and 3 (Devin Rodriguez) lines. Salazar won a tightly contested matchup 4-6, 7-6, 10-7, Cabe won his singles match 6-3, 6-1, and Rodriguez walked away with a 6-4, 6-1 for the Cubs.

The girls, as they had done in the doubles, swept the Eagles in singles with wins from Regan Harrell 6-3, 6-4, Holly Williams 6-1, 6-0, Lexie Nave 6-2, 6-3, Julie Enns 6-2, 6-1, Cassidy Cooper 6-1, 6-2, and Darrianne Dorris 6-0, 6-2.

Overall, the Lady Cubs swept Pecos by a score of 9-0.

Several other young Brownfield players got playing time on the courts as well, with Cubs Alazeah Mireles winning her singles match 6-4, 6-3, Noah Salas winning his singles match 6-2, 6-3, and Noah Jimenez / Matthew Terry winning their doubles match 5-7, 6-2, 12-10.

Next week the Cubs travel to Levelland for back-to-back matchups with Shallowater and Midland Greenwood.

