Broncos to host Sands

The Meadow Broncos are gearing up for their homecoming game this week.

The Broncos will host the Sands Mustangs after coming off of a big win last Friday against the Spur Bulldogs.

The Broncos scored 60 total points in the game, while holding the Bulldogs to 12. The offensive stats leaders for the game were Jacob Flores who completed 6/13 passes for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns, Jordan Flores who carried the ball for 72 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Chanse Smith who caught 2 passes for 65 yards and scored 3 touchdowns.

Defensively, Ruben Moya lead the charge with 12 tackles and 2 interceptions, Angel Rodriguez was close behind with 11 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble return.

Friday night was the Broncos first win on the season, and they will be looking to keep the streak alive this week.

After struggling to find their rhythm early on in the season, the Broncos looked poised and well adjusted last Friday.

Their opponent for this Friday, the Mustangs, are 2-1 on the season.

The Mustangs had the week off last week and will be fully rested for the contest.

Their last game was a 56-6 loss against New Home.

Kick off will at 7:30 in Meadow, with the homecoming crowning at halftime.

