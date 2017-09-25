Broncos drop a close one to Spur

By Mandy Contreras, Staff Writer

The Meadow Broncos, despite an amazing effort, are now 2-2 after Friday night’s loss to the Spur Bulldogs.

The exciting game had fans of both sides on their feet, as it came down to the last few minutes.

The Bulldogs were first to strike, going up 20-0 early in the game.

The Bulldogs put on a dominate performance in the first half of play.

The score was 43-14, in favor of the Bulldogs, when a last second touchdown from Broncos’ Senior Deryk Tarin ignited the crowd and gave Meadow and their fans hope going into halftime.

In the third quarter, the momentum had completely shifted.

The Broncos managed to score 20 points in the quarter, while their defense kept the Bulldogs from scoring.

The score was 43-42 at the end of the third quarter.

The game appeared to be in favor of the Broncos going into the fourth and final quarter, but the Bulldogs refused to keep quiet for long.

In the final period of play, the Bulldogs were quick to answer back to the third quarter shutout, with two back to back scores early on.

The Broncos fought back, putting up another score of their own.

With 1:48 seconds left on the clock, the score was 57-50 in favor of the Bulldogs.

The crowds were going wild, as the Broncos trailed by only seven points.

With just a minute remaining, the Broncos were unable to put a stop to the Bulldogs offensive drive, allowing them another 6 points.

This would be the final score for the Bulldogs but unfortunately it was enough to keep the Broncos at bay.

The Broncos would go on to score one final touchdown before the buzzer, but it would not be enough.

The final score of the game was 63-56 in favor of the Spur Bulldogs.

At 2-2, the Broncos will travel to Sands next Friday.

