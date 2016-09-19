Broncos collar Bulldogs

After a few rough games to start the season, the Meadow Broncos came up big in week four, dominating the Spur Bulldogs and coming away with the 60-12 win at home.

The Broncos started strong and finished strong, looking outstanding on offense and defense.

The Broncos’ Ruben Moya came away with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions in the first quarter alone to get the Broncos up 16-0 going into the second quarter.

In the second, the Broncos racked up 24 points. The first score coming from a pass from Sophomore Jacob Flores to Senior Chanse Smith.

The second score was an end zone run from Freshman Jordan Flores, and the third score, another Chanse Smith touchdown.

All point after attempts were successful by Junior Riley McBee.

The Broncos were up 40-8 going into the second half.

In the third, the Bulldogs opened up the quarter with a field goal.

The Broncos were quick to answer back with another score, this time Jacob Flores picking up the touchdown.

The Broncos defense continued to wear down the Bulldogs, doing and exceptional job and limiting them to only one touchdown and a field goal for the entire game.

Broncos’ Jordan Flores would go on to score back-to-back touchdowns late in the fourth quarter to finalize the game, and seal the 60-12 win for Meadow.

The game was called with 2:36 left in the quarter. This was a much needed win for the Broncos and a great showing for the entire team.

They will look to take this momentum on into next Friday when they host Sands in what will be their homecoming game.

Category: Sports Updates, Updates