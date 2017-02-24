Broncos are Area Champs!

By Mandy Contreras, Staff Writer

The Meadow Broncos are Area champions.

The Broncos put on an outstanding performance Friday night against the Crowell Wildcats, winning a nail-biter of a game.

The Wildcats were first to strike but it wasn’t long before the Broncos found their stride and began their attack.

The Broncos went up early, scoring often and pressuring heavily on defense.

Meadow had the Wildcats shaken and noticeably frustrated.

The Broncos were up 16-9 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was more of the same, with the Broncos on the attack.

The Wildcats were able to find open looks but had a tough time getting any of their shots to land.

Meanwhile, the Broncos were successfully executing the majority of their plays.

The score was 33-25 in favor of the Broncos.

After the half, the tide began to turn. The Wildcats came out of the locker room with a new energy and a new strategy.

A combo that had the Broncos on their heels for the entire third quarter.

The Broncos fell behind in the quarter for the first time in the game since the first two points were scored by the Wildcats.

The score was 47-42 in favor of Crowell at the end of the third, with a total momentum shift in favor of the Wildcats as well.

Things were looking grim for the Broncos but the Meadow boys refused to give up.

It was in the fourth and final quarter that the Broncos managed to regain possession of the lead.

The lead would change a few times in the quarter but a 3 point shot from Meadow’s Chanse Smith with 41 seconds remaining put the Broncos in a position to control the lead for good. The Broncos won the game by a score of 65-62.

The leading scorers for the game were Deryk Tarin with 15 points, Ruben Moya with 14 points, and Chanse Smith with 13 points.

The Broncos will now head to the Regional Quarterfinals where they will face the winner of New Home and Valley, with date and time to be announced.

