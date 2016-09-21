BRMC adopts budget

The Brownfield Regional Medical Center board of directors adopted a new budget Monday night and a tax rate to fund it, following a spirited discussion and a split vote.

Approved was a spending plan anticipating more than $13 million total operating revenue, but expenses of $16.4 million for a loss from operations of $3,347,000.

Non-operating revenue, including ad valorem taxes are less than that amount at $2,489,000, resulting in a deficit budget of $858,000.

BRMC CEO Mike Click told the board that the budget numbers change and the hospital could see a reprieve after a coming switch of insurance providers.

Specifics of that matter could not be discussed in open session, but Click said the savings realized could add to the bottom line, thus reducing the deficit.

Approval of the budget was unanimous.

The board then discussed a tax increase of eight cents for the coming year, bringing the new rate to 31 cents per $100 property valuation.

Board member Lonnie King expressed frustration at increasing the rate during difficult economic times.

“We could be saving money, so it’s not needed to go up on these people’s tax rate,” he said. “We’re asking the public to go up eight cents and we’re not telling them why.”

Click said budgets and tax rates are not easy to set.

“There is a lot of disagreement when you’re setting tax rates because it’s unknown what will happen next year,” he said. “We hope mineral values will go up and the farming community has a better year. There is a lot we can hope for, but at the same time we have to position ourselves to be in a good place.”

Board member Brian Paiva said taxes are a necessary evil.

“We’re looking at a deficit budget no matter what,” he said. “I don’t want my taxes to go up more than anyone else.”

“But there’s no other way,” King concluded. “I see that now.”

On a motion by Paiva and a second by June Cooper, the board voted to adopt the increased rate 4-1 with King casting the lone dissenting vote.

The rate is above the effective rate of 28.7026 cents, which would generate the same tax stream as the current year, but just below the rollback rate of 31.0026 cents, which would force a rollback election.

The 31 cent rate will generate $2,374,000 at a 98 percent collection rate.

In other business, the board ratified a contract signed by chairman Justin Hesse, entering into a CEO Search agreement with Torch Management Service Inc.

The CEO Search Committee opted to retain the organization’s services and expertise in collecting and culling applicants for the position.

The committee will then conduct interviews and select the finalist to be presented to the BRMC board.

The Torch service costs $16,000, which is much less than similar propositions presented by other firms.

The board also heard departmental reports, including the CFO, CEO and a nursing report which showed BRMC was recently named Distinguished on the Texas Newborn Hearing Screenings for testing 100 percent of babies born in the hospital.

The final vote of the night was to begin future meetings with prayer, which garnered unanimous support.

Board members present included Lonnie King, Sylvia Dingus, Justin Hesse, Joe Silva, June Cooper, and Brian Paiva. Absent was Sue Cottrell.

