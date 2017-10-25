Brisendine assumes Publisher role of News

This edition of the Brownfield News is the first in more than four decades with a new Publisher at the helm.

Brian Brisendine, 38, will fill the role as Publisher and Editor, following the passing of his father, Lynn Brisendine, who was Publisher since April, 1977.

Brian is a Brownfield native, born and reared in the community, and graduated from Brownfield High School in 1997.

He attended West Texas A&M University in Canyon, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in 2001 with a major in Mass Communications/Print Journalism and a minor in English.

While in college, he worked as Sports Editor, reporter, News Editor, and advertising sales at the Canyon News.

Following graduation he worked as a reporter and management trainee at the Snyder Daily News.

He was Publisher of the Hereford Brand for five years before returning to Brownfield as Editor a decade ago.

In addition to his duties at the newspaper, Brisendine is active in the community.

He is Chairman of the Brownfield Industrial Development Corp. board of directors, as well as Chairman of the TIRZ board currently building the pocket park at Sixth and Main.

He is President of the Noon Lions Club and incoming vice president of the Chamber of Commerce.

Brisendine’s wife, Susan, is Principal of Oak Grove Elementary School and the couple have three children: Thomas, 13, Blake, 11, and Maddie, 10.

The family is active in the Brownfield First United Methodist Church and enjoys traveling the country in their camper, having set a goal of visiting all 50 states together.

Brisendine said he is excited to lead the newspaper that has always been a part of his life and he hopes to continue to inform, entertain, and serve his hometown.

Category: Updates