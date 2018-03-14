Brick by Brick: Downtown streets in need of repairs

by Gina Kelly

You may have noticed or been a bit inconvenienced by the removal of a portion of one of the brick streets in Brownfield. Main Street from 4th Street to about 40 feet west is undergoing road work which required the removal of the bricks from this section.

The brick streets in Brownfield are a part of our history and a part of who we are. Life around The Square involves the brick streets. So, just how long have they been here? According to the Terry County History Book which quotes an article form the Terry County Herald dated August 16, 1929, the story goes as follows.

“Street Bonds Approved by Attorney General”

“Mayor Joe J. McGowan informed us this week that the $60,000 of street bonds had been approved by the Attorney General and were already printed and are now ready to be put on the market to the best bidder. As soon as this is done, bids for the construction of the paving will be advertised and let to some construction company.

“Mr. McGowan said that it would be about the first of October before work of actual paving could possibly start, but that it would be rushed through until completed. Contrary to general belief, he informed us that cold weather would not hold up paving, as construction men have learned not to put down too much at a time and this covered so deep with dry sand that it does not freeze except in the very coldest spells we have.”

The book goes on to tell a little more history about the actual project.

“Mr. Jake Geron prepared a summary of the project to report to the City Council. In it he said that the election to approve the paving project was May 20, 1929. There were 314 votes cast, of which 215 were for paving and 99 were against.

“The contract was let to Panhandle Construction Company of Lubbock on August 27, 1929. Property owners on both sides of the streets were responsible for varying costs from $7 to $10.20 (including curbing) per linear foot in front of their property. Where the paving was asphalt, the fee was $7, where it was wider and would be paved with brick, the cost was $10.14 per linear foot.”

The streets to be paved were Main Street, from midway between 9th and 10th to the east side of 1st Street; Broadway from west line of 6th Street east to the east line of 1st Street; 5th Street from north line of Broadway north to north side of Hill Street; 7th Street from north side of Main Street to the north side of Hill Street. The paving was to be 2-inch face brick laid on a 4-inch concrete base.

Another story from the Terry County Herald, dated November 1, 1929 reads,

“Paving Streets to Begin in About Two Weeks”

“In conversation with Mayor Joe J. McGowan the first part of the week, he informed us that the width of the sidewalk question had been settled and that construction would start in about two weeks. This will be good news to the many people who have been wading mud and water in the business section until they have almost sprouted web feet.

“The question about the sidewalks came up as to their width and whether or not they were to remain, as they are or be widened to 15 feet. They are 12 feet at the present. It seems that the engineers had figured on 15 feet sidewalks, while some seemed to think they should remain like they are today.

“In other words, this last bunch had read considerably lately about those cities who are paying real money now in order to widen streets and that a little jostling on the sidewalks would not hurt them like being jostled with a car in a narrow street. But the narrow street and wide sidewalk people got up a petition and won and the other side were too good sports in order to try to have their way.

“Mr. McGowan informed us that the contractor would first start operations at Uncle Walt’s Filling Station on Main Street and come towards the business section, in order to first eliminate the mud holes between fourth and third streets that has been impassable for the past three weeks. Yes, we hate to acknowledge it, but cars have been sticking in this mud hole since the middle of September.

“Yet there are people here who seem to think that the old town does not need paving. If some of them, who are extra good friends of The Herald, were not bigger than we are, we would take them by the heels some day and duck them in some of these filthy mud holes. But they will be as proud of the paving as any of us when it is completed and we will rejoice together.”

The story in the history book goes on to quote snippets from The Herald from other stories.

December 6, 1929 – “There are still some citizens who were opposed to the paving and do not intend to pay their part of it.”

March 7, 1930 – “Street Paving Moving Along at a Rapid Rate” “Seven Blocks Open for Traffic Now”

The story from this article shows that many who were holdouts are now agreeing with the paving project as they saw how much improved the downtown area looked and stated they would have their money ready to pay their part.

The final article in The Herald, dated April 18, 1930 stated that “Brownfield has the best paving job in this section.” The story goes on to say that the contractor said that he had experienced the least amount of friction in completing this job than any job he had ever been on. The contractor stated that he demanded the best work and materials but the paving company had voluntarily done this. The completed project’s total cost was $135,000. Home folks performed most of the common labor and a lot of the money paid to the other laborers was spent locally.

The entire project took only four and one half months to complete. Workers did most of this work by hand, laying each brick, shoveling the sand, and working the concrete.

An old-timer here who has been gone for many years, Denver Kelly, helped lay the bricks. He stated the brick came by train and Joe Cox used his trucks to haul them from the depot to where they were needed. The loading and unloading was done by hand.

Workers would lay a line of bricks on one arm and with the other hand would literally slam each brick into place – causing a tight fit. These bricks weigh around 10 pounds each. Can you imagine what the arms of these men looked like after working those bricks all day long, day after day?

The history book stated, “Some want to tear up the brick streets in the downtown area because of rough places, but completion of the brick streets was such a moment of pride in our city’s history that it would seem to be a mistake to remove the bricks. Yes, building roads today is a much more complicated procedure and our roads get more wear and require more detailed preparation, but do any of the new roads last over 70 years?

This writer would have to agree, it would be a mistake to remove the brick streets around The Square. This is our history. This is our legacy. This is our town.

