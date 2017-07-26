Breedloves are a cut above the rest

While many kiddos are spending their summer snuggled up on the couch with a smartphone playing video games or watching YouTube videos, there are a couple of kids in Meadow that are just too busy for that.

Christopher and Ellie Breedlove, children of Greg and Amy Breedlove of Meadow, are taking on a huge challenge this summer. The kids are mowing yards across the county as a part of the Raising Men Lawn Care.

RMLC was started by a young man named Rodney Smith, Jr of Alabama. On his Facebook page, Mr. Smith stated, “I saw an elderly man struggling to mow his yard and I thought that just wasn’t right. So, I started thinking of how I could help.” And thus, the organization was begun.

It has a goal plan along the lines of the karate system. Participants start off with a white shirt, then progress to orange, green, blue and finally black when you have mowed 50 yards. A new shirt is awarded for every 10 yards mowed.

Christopher and Ellie have mowed 26 yards this summer, as of Tuesday morning. And they hope to reach 50 by summer’s end.

Amy, the yard crew’s mom stated, “I had been thinking about what to do to keep the kids busy this summer and I stumbled across the Raising Men Facebook page. I did some checking into it and talked to the kids and they were interested so we got started.”

Christopher stated, “I like being able to help people. I like knowing I have done something good for someone else.”

Christopher and Ellie work pretty hard for 4th and 3rd graders, respectively. While Christopher does the bulk of the mowing, Ellie is busy cleaning the yard of trash and debris. Ellie stated with a sweet smile, “I like helping others.”

On this day, the duo were busy in their green shirts, which they earned at 20 yards, working in an elderly lady from Meadow’s yard. The yard was in pretty bad shape but, Amy stated, “When you are elderly, so many times you don’t have anyone to help you and things get neglected. We have worked in this yard a couple of times and will continue to do what she needs done.”

And that is another thing the crew has found. You don’t just mow someone’s yard and check a box. You find yourself continuing to find ways to meet needs for that person and, of course the yard work continues too.

Amy has started work on beginning a “West Texas Chapter of Raising Men Lawn Care.” “I want to encourage others to get out and help their neighbors.”

If you would like more information on joining this project, you can contact Amy through the Rasing Men Lawn Care Facebook page.

