Body found at truck stop

Paramedics and police responded to Chisum Truck Stop late Friday afternoon after an Arkansas-based company requested a welfare check on one of their drivers, who missed a delivery deadline and wasn’t responding to calls. Officers found the 2014 Mac truck and broke a window to enter the vehicle, where they found its driver deceased in the sleeper cabin. Michael Ivan Cash, 59, of Arkadephania, Arkansas was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Angie Garza, who ordered an autopsy to determine cause of death, which remained unknown at press time Friday.

Category: Updates