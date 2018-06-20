BISD will pay for dual credit courses

“I am really excited about our plans and what we have at BISD.” Those were Superintendent Chris Smith’s words as he talked about the College and Career Pathway programs being put into place.

“Literacy is an issue in the district in many cases. We are going to align our literacy program starting at the Pre-K level and be sure all our kids are ready to learn and then we are going to get our students ready for college or a career path,” Smith said.

As far as the college readiness programs, free PSAT and TSI (Texas Success Initiative) testing will be made available starting in the eighth grade.

These assessments help to determine where a student stands as far as college or career readiness. By taking these tests early, a plan can be put in place for high school to prepare the student to go on to college upon graduation.

The TSI can be taken as many times as necessary to pass it. There will be test prep classes offered to work on students’ weak areas.

Once a student is in BHS and has scored successfully on the TSI, Dual Credit classes will be available. Freshmen can take one class, Sophomores can take up to two and Juniors and Seniors will be eligible to take as many as four dual credit classes. These classes will be offered at no charge to the student or their family.

“We want our school district to become more responsible for our students’ success by having a program in place that supports the journey,” the Superintendent said.

Most of these dual credit classes will be online type classes with some being face to face. There will be hands on monitoring of the class work.

“Most kids drop out of college in the first 30 hours of credit. Having the ability to earn many of these hours while still in high school sets the student up for success by teaching them how to prepare for the future in a familiar environment before venturing out to the college campus,” Smith said.“We are looking at many scenarios. Many kids know exactly what they want and have the support in place to achieve these goals. Others do not. We are hoping to attract many first generation college students to this program. We want to show them success is theirs for the taking if they will take advantage of all that we are offering.”

The superintendent also stated that he knows first hand how hard it can be to head off to college when that is not the family’s norm. “We know this is good for our kids, and college and career readiness is going to be a priority for our students here at BISD.”

On the career pathway side of things, there are plenty of plans in place.

“From a technology standpoint and a vocational standpoint, we have lots of options in place for our students and that area is growing,” he said. “We already have programs for Welding Certification, Pharmacy Tech Certification and Cosmetology Certification. We have plans for certificate programs for Word, Excel and Power Point. Students are highly employable with these certifications upon graduating. Whether their plan is to use these certifications as a career path or to use these as a way to work during college, we know we are setting our kids up for success with what we have in place.”

The Auto Tech program is one that will probably be restarted in the future, as well as other vocational programs. All designed with success for BISD students in mind.

“We are doing all this college and career readiness planning very intentionally. We are all about success for our students and I think we will very quickly begin to see that commitment on our part show as we have students graduating and becoming successful adults,” concluded Smith.

The biggest thing for parents to remember in all this is that these programs are free. Parents need to stay in contact with the school and with their students to learn more about all these opportunities.

Category: Updates