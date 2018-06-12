BISD hires Asst Supt

The BISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday morning to hire Melissa Oliva as Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction.

Mrs. Oliva comes to BISD from Lamesa ISD where she was Executive Director of Federal Programs and Assessments. She is a graduate of Lubbock Christian University and is married to Adam Oliva, who is employed by Lamesa ISD.

“I am excited to be a part of Brownfield ISD,” she told the Brownfield News. “I am looking forward to being a part of the continuing success of the students of BISD and to be a part of the exceptional learning experiences found here.”

Also hired were Claudia Cordova – Spanish BMS and BHS, Trevor Cordova – CTE/Coach BHS, Kevin Graham – SS/Coach BHS, Jennifer Gustin – 5th Grade Math, Sara Maines – Special Ed Colonial Heights, Anna Schaffer – LSSP District Wide, Nathan Slaughter – Math/Coach BHS, Rebecca Stone – 5th Grade Reading, Jimmy Tercero – Science/Coach BMS, Paul Finley – SS Coach BMS, Aarrhon Flores – PE/Coach Oak Grove and Nadia Flores – 5th Grade Reading.

Resignations were accepted from Shelby Brooks, Talia Rains, Alta Striggles-Lee, Ray Vasquez and Rosa Vasquez.

Category: Updates