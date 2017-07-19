BISD Board hears public

Another big crowd was on hand for the regular meeting of the Brownfield ISD Board of Trustees Monday night.

The meeting opened with Public Comment, following a statement read by Board President Tony Serbantez stating the legalities of the time of public comment.

There are 20 minutes allowed for public comment and each speaker is allowed only three minutes. The board cannot respond or make comments during this time. Speakers must sign up in advance and fill out the proper paperwork to be allowed to speak.

The first public comment came from Dr. Shane Hord. Hord stated that he had talked with each board member individually and had a discussion with each of them regarding the situation at BISD.

“I hate change as much as anyone I know, so for me to get up here and address the board, speaks volumes about how concerned I am about our school’s current direction,” stated Hord.

Hord stated when he talked to some board members he was told he was just mad because the BHS Principal had been reassigned. “I assure you that is not the case at all. My daughter loves it here and does well here and if I have anything to say about it, she will graduate from here.”

“I don’t worry so much about my kid. I am worried about those ‘tweener’ kids who don’t have that much guidance at home. We have to try harder to reach these kids.”

“I hope that these are the kids we pray for and worry about. The ones we make decisions for. Sometimes tough decisions. I know we can’t save every kid, but we can try harder and hopefully reach a few more as we go.”

He sited the BISD Mission Statement which states “We exist to prepare each student academically and socially to be a productive citizen upon graduation.”

He also sited District Improvement Plan Goal 5 which states, “BISD will recruit and maintain a highly qualified staff.”

“I think these two things are very intimately linked.”

“I am culpable here as well, I was on the board when the current administration was brought on and I was all for it. I now feel that I was wrong,” Hord stated.

Hord questioned why the employees of the district had not made a show of support for the administration. “If all is okay, I would think they would be here in droves backing their employers.”

“I understand the obstacles of trying to keep staff in a small town. But we have teachers that live here and have kids that attend our schools, yet they commute to teach elsewhere. We have coaches and educators that leave for places for less money and higher living expenses. I know their reasons for leaving get explained away but maybe there is really something wrong here.”

Next up to speak was Candy Cudd. Cudd stated she wanted to voice her concerns for BISD and hoped that she could be a voice for those who have no voice.

“Having a true and genuine open door policy is the only way to ensure student and teacher success. Administrators should be carefully listening to what teachers and students have to say,” stated Cudd.

Cudd stated that she felt the negative and intimidating environment the teachers face has to be having an effect on the students and student success.

“As of the last board meeting, 64 staff members have resigned. This is about 30% turnover. Does anyone else find this ridiculous?”

She felt that better treatment of teachers and more respect for teachers would improve morale and slow the amount of teachers leaving the district.

“The oh so secretive exit surveys were only recently opened for the board to review,” stated Cudd.

She also spoke of the fact that when administrators were rehired in spring, there was no talk of reassignment of any principal at that time.

“Like many in our community, I want our schools to be successful. I want our teachers to work in an environment where they can be successful and in turn create successful students.

“As a board, it is your job to run our district in a manner that is positive for all staff and students. We voted for each of you to stand up for our needs when it comes to our kids’ education,” concluded Cudd.

Last in the public comment was Mary Gunnels.

Gunnels spoke of her history in Terry County. Her family has been in Terry County for seven generations.

She addressed Dr. Monroe, “Dr. Monroe, here we stand today with a hostile mob brought on by a group of ‘younguns’ trying to change the board with a bunch of drama.”

She referred to Facebook, letters to the editor and gossip as where information is coming from. “Personal issues are for after hours, the grocery store, the beauty shop, your back alleys. But keep them out of the board room. Period.

“Dr. Monroe was hired to raise our scores. We were the lowest in the 5% in the state of Texas,” stated Gunnels.

“We no longer value the virtues of tolerance, patience, integrity and respect. We are a me society, with children who no longer work for their merits.

“This school board now suffers from a group of new bullies. My question is, isn’t bullying a no tolerance action?” questioned Gunnels.

She mentioned the cost to the district if the board dismisses Dr. Monroe with a three-year contract. “I would rather my tax dollars be spent on TEMSCA, UIL, Band, Choir, UIL and AP programs.”

Gunnels addressed board member Geoff Cooper and questioned his No votes on hirings. “What purpose does this serve? Aren’t you embarrassed? I am certain the hirees remember it was you voting no.

“Mr. Cooper, you also owe us tax payers two years of service for failure to comply with laws for classes you failed to attend. This job is a privilege, not a joke and we expect you to treat it with respect.”

Gunnels addressed the new school board members, “My advice to you is you are basically starting out on training wheels. Learn to ride before you start your next coup. Learn the town, the people. Do not make a mockery out of us.”

She concluded her remarks thanking Dr. Monroe for her service. “On behalf of myself and the community, I would like to publicly apologize to you. I understand if the wounds are too deep to be accepted.” As her time ran out, her last comment was “Raise our scores, please.”

The board then went into a nearly two hour closed session, emerging from closed session at 8:45 p.m.

A unanimous vote hired Chris Garcia as PEIMS Coordinator, Scarlett Smith as Kindergarten teacher at CH and Rebecca Smith also as a Kindergarten teacher.

Resignations were accepted from Tamara Mitchell – Kindergarten and Stacey French – BMS Special Ed. French had been recently hired but resigned before the deadline date.

Art Ontiveros was introduced as the new BMS Principal.

Dr. Doug Karr from ESC 17 gave an overview of the financial situation of the district prior to the board starting work on the 2017-18 budget.

Next on the agenda was a time for the board to discuss community engagement options.

Will Hawkins stated, “We need to hear concerns and take a look back at our missions and our goals and make sure we are meeting these goals. We had members come and speak openly. I don’t know the best way to do this.”

Randy Anthony stated, “I feel like it has always been pretty open for me anyway. I don’t know if the community feels that they can come in or know that they can. I know there is concern in the community on that topic.”

Yvonne Rocha stated, “I know the public has concerns, I just don’t know how to address these concerns. It is something we need to look at.”

Tim Swaringen stated, “I agree with what both Will and Randy said. I would add that maybe we should put out there more transparently how people can come here and who they need to talk to.”

Fred Cawthon stated, “I think you have to have a chain of command. I don’t want to always hear about only the bad things that are going on, but the good things that are going on too. A town hall meeting would be good if it were handled right. I would hate to have a town hall just for gripes.”

Hawkins responded, “I don’t know if we have to do that. I think we just need a way to get feedback and then reflect on it.”

Cawthon stated, “I would like to have a community calendar of our district. You knew what was going on. There’s a lot of time I don’t know what is going on until it’s over.”

Tony Serbantez stated, “We need the public to understand what is going on each month and know what is coming up. We need to let them know what is on the agenda and educate the public on board member responsibility.

“Maybe we have been so busy on other things, maybe we have neglected listening to the community. We are better than that.”

Next on the agenda was a time of discussion regarding anonymous survey options.

Will stated, “This would be something I think you could do at the beginning of the year and the end of the year. We need to be able to address things, good, bad or otherwise. A lot of communities do it. A lot of schools do it. It is good feedback for us. There is so much speculation on things right now.”

Cawthon asked, “How would we go about doing this? Put it in the Brownfield News and let people clip it out and send it in?”

Hawkins responded, “There are lots of programs that do surveys. They can be done online or sent home with students. This can possibly be done on a Skyward login. In a school of 1800, if we get 200 back, we are doing good.”

Dr. Monroe stated, “It would need to be done on Survey Monkey or something like that where it can be more scientifically researched where it can’t be skewed either way.”

Serbantez stated, “We want to be able to communicate back to address the concerns, somehow.”

Dr. Monroe stated, “Students could be able to do surveys on their teachers. Just get feedback from everyone.”

The meeting was then adjourned. A crowd of approximately 60 individuals (other than administrators or others required to be there) attended the meeting.

