BHS Band students headed to state

These Spirit of the Plains Band students received a Division 1 on their Class 1 Solo or Ensemble at the Region 16 Band Solo & Ensemble Contest this past Saturday. Class 1 Solos & Ensembles are the highest and most difficult level of Solos or Ensembles a band student can perform and a Division1 is the highest rating a student can receive. The Brownfield students received 33 Division 1 medals and qualified 28 students to the Texas State Solo & Ensemble Contest in Austin at the end of May. They include: flute solo Syrinx, Rachel Hawkins; piano solo Chopin Nocturne, Teylor Wallace; saxophone quartet Pollywog’s Lake Talk, Kamryn Cruz, Darrianne Dorris, Nina Garza, Jeremiah Mendez; Miscellaneous Woodwind Ensemble Military Symphony, Martha Campos-Martinez, Kamryn Cruz, Carlee Dennis, Darrianne Dorris, Nina Garza, Annamarie Gonzales, Delilah Martinez, Jeremiah Mendez, Victoria Muniz, Camille Ragain, Parker Ragain, Mattie Saldana, Abraham Tijerina, Adrian Valadez, and Macy Vincent; brass sextet The Earle of Oxford’s Marche, Keirra Dever, Jesus Garza, Noah Jimenez, Alfredo Lozano, Morayma Lucio, and Ivory Peacock; brass sextet The Earle of Oxford’s Marche, Cullen Chasteen, Angelina Lopez-Davila, Morayma Lucio, Jacob Ruiz, Jasmin Sanchez, and Carmen Tarango.

