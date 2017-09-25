Barnett promoted as Naval officer

Navy Chief Naval Aircrewman Rodney Barnett from Brownfield, was recently promoted to chief petty officer, an accomplishment that only one in five eligible sailors achieve each year.

Chief Barnett, a 1998 Wellman I.S.D. graduate, is currently serving with Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron Seven.

“Selection as a chief petty officer means the ability for me to help others as those before me have done for so many years,” said Barnett.

Achieving the title of ‘Navy Chief’ is a major honor and milestone. According to Navy Personnel Command, there are only 8.5 percent of sailors currently serving at the chief petty officer rank.

To be selected for this promotion, sailors must be a petty officer 1st class, and successfully navigate through two qualifying factors: a job-based exam and a selection review board.

A sailor’s record can only proceed to the review board after they score high enough on the exam. Once the exam is passed, their records are reviewed by a panel of senior navy leaders who meet for six weeks to determine if the individuals meet the standards for selection as a chief petty officer.

A sailor’s performance is evaluated for at least five years, and each sailor attributes different experiences for their selection.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with and meeting several great people that have guided me and trained me to be the best I can and never give up,” said Barnett.

During the ceremony, the honored sailors invite friends and family members to pin on the two gold anchors that adorn the newly appointed chiefs’ uniforms, while the sailor’s sponsor places the combination cover on their heads.

“I give praise to my parents for raising me and supporting all my decisions in life,” said Barnett. “My brother for giving me the strength to endure the hard times. My family for the sacrifices they’ve made while supporting and loving me even though there are those that don’t. The Navy for being there through thick and thin and always picking me back up.”

