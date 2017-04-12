Athletic Director searches continue

The effort to find Brownfield ISD’s next Athletic Director/Head Football Coach is moving at a healthy clip.

According to school officials, BISD received more than 50 applications for the position, since Bryan Welps announced in March that he was leaving the district for the same post at his previous employer, Amarillo River Road. Friday is Welps’ last day with BISD.

Superintendent Dr. Tanya Monroe told the Brownfield News Tuesday that the position attracted immediate attention from a number of quality applicants.

Dr. Monroe said the first round of interviews is scheduled this week and follow up interviews — if necessary — will be next week.

A six-person committee of district and campus administrators will conduct the interview process.

“We’ll find the right person for our students and our community,” she said. “I’m really excited about the applicants that we have asked to interview with us. They are energetic and hungry for success.”

Wellman-Union athletics will have a new face on the sidelines for Wildcat football this fall.

The Wildcats are in the process of searching for a new Athletic Director/Head Football Coach.

According to Superintendent Aaron Waldrip, “We have had around 25 applicants and had some really good ones to choose from. We feel like we are getting close. We are hopeful that we will be able to make an announcement soon.”

