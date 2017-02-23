Arrington Comes Home

In his 2016 Congressional campaign, then-candidate Jodey Arrington vowed to “go to work and fight” for the issues which pertained to the residents of Texas’ 19th Congressional District.

Some 40-plus days into his freshman term, now-Congressman Arrington has found himself in a position to make his voice heard on many of those issues — including those pertaining to agriculture and national budget concerns — with key appointments to the House Agriculture and House Budget committees.

On Monday, Arrington (R-Lubbock) kicked off a week-long working break from Capital Hill, as he made his way home to visit with constituents the 19th Congressional District, kick started with several scheduled visits in Gaines County.

“Despite all that is taking place in Washington (D.C.) right now, I feel like our office has hit the ground running,” said Arrington to a group of Seminole and Gaines County municipal leaders.

In the roughly 40 minute meeting, which saw Arrington brief local leaders on happenings in Washington and then turn to a question-and-answer forum, the freshman congressman spoke on a wide range of issues. Issues which pertained to agriculture, the Republican Party’s quest to repeal and replace key components of the Affordable Care Act — also known as “Obamacare,” and other issues such as Social Security, Medicare, the national debt and education, to name a few.

Arrington, who was appointed upon the House Ag Committee in mid-January, said working to prepare for a new Farm Bill was on his list of top priorities, with the current legislation inching closer toward a 2018 expiration.

In addition to the new legislation, Arrington stated a new legislation which would be more favorable to cotton and peanuts — the cash crops of Gaines County and a good majority of the West Texas region — would be targeted.

“The Farm Bill is important to a lot of folks here in the 19th District, and especially here in Gaines County,” said Arrington. “I have gone on the record to say we need a strong and sustainable rural America, and more favorable Farm Bill which helps fuel our economy is the way to do that.”

In a press release issued by Arrington’s office last week on the proposed Farm Bill legislation, Arrington stated: “I don’t know who is going to feed and clothe the American people if rural America isn’t healthy and I don’t know who is going to fuel the American economy if rural America isn’t healthy.”

Earlier this month, Arrington was named to the following House Ag Committees: General Farm Commodities and Risk Management, the Nutrition subcommittee, and the Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research subcommittee.

While no House Budget subcommittees had been announced, Arrington was recently named as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity, a division of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

Arrington was one of only a few freshmen members of Congress appointed to serve as a subcommittee chairman in the 115th Congress.

“Now, I have never served in our military, but I consider it an absolute honor to serve those (members of the military) who fought for our freedoms, to ensure our veterans are provided the best medical services for their needs,” said Arrington in Monday’s luncheon.

According to a press release issued in early February related to the subcommittee chair appointment, the The Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity has legislative, oversight, and investigative jurisdiction over:

• education of veterans,

• employment and training of veterans,

• vocational rehabilitation,

• veterans’ housing programs,

• readjustment of service members to civilian life, and

• servicemembers civil relief.

“I might be just a freshman (member of Congress), and I’m not trying to be disrespectful (to the senior raking members of Congress) and to (Congressional) procedures, but I feel I am asking the questions (the residents of the 19th Congressional District) want me to ask, I’m not mincing words on the issues we feel are important to us here in West Texas, and I’m there to conduct business, not shuffle things on further down the road for someone else to handle.”

Arrington’s other planned stops in the 19th Congressional District this week included meetings in Lubbock, Snyder, Plainview and other areas in the “western portion” of the district, according to the freshman Congressman.

Category: Updates