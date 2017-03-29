Annual Event Scheduled

The 27th Annual Red Skirts Style Show will be presented on Monday, April 3 at 11:30 in the First Baptist Church Activities Center.

Clothing from businesses in Brownfield and Terry County will be showcased as local “models” walk the catwalk wearing the latest in Spring fashion.

Featured will be clothing for women, girls and children, with the occasional outfit for men and boys thrown in.

The Style Show has become a mainstay for Terry County ladies as they enjoy lunch, dessert and door prizes to go along with the fashions.

Tickets for the show are $10 each and are available at the Chamber office or from any Red Skirts member. This $10 gets you in to the Style Show, furnishes you lunch and puts your name in the basket for the door prizes.

Red Skirts Cookbooks will also be on sale for $10.

The Red Skirts organization is a division of the Chamber of Commerce. Any Terry County lady is welcome to join. You do not have to own a business to be a member. If you own a business in Terry County, but live outside the county, you are still welcome to join.

The Red Skirts meet on the first Tuesday of each month at noon in the Chamber building.

The money raised from the Style Show goes to support the Red Skirts Scholarship Fund. Each year, the Red Skirts give out two scholarships to Terry

County Senior girls. Interested girls may apply in their school’s counselor’s office.

The Red Skirts officers for this year are President – Michelle Cooper, Secretary – Rita Todd and Treasurer – Tresa West

