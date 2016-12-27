All I want for Christmas . . .



As the letters to Santa began to pour in for us to print and then send on to the North Pole, we noticed the different types of toys and games being requested by the kids this year.

We mostly saw electronic type items. XBox, Nintendo Classic, etc. Or kiddos were requesting Smart phones or tablets. Gone are the days when a new doll or action figure topped the list. Gone are the days of searching for the elusive Cabbage Patch Doll or building a Castle Grayskull to go with He-Man.

Looking back, the top toys changed from year to year but there seems to always have been that certain one that everyone was after. And everyone has that favorite memory of a Christmas when they found exactly what they wanted underneath the tree on Christmas morning.

Sheriff Larry Gilbreath remembers being about six-years-old and finding a bicycle waiting on Christmas morning.

Judge Butch Wagner stated his favorite Christmas toys were “Yellow Tonka trucks or tractors. The metal ones that lasted forever.”

Retired Chief Appraiser Ronny Burran stated, “A Fanner Shoot ‘n Shell” six gun pistol complete with a leather holster. I thought it had the feel of a real gun. I was probably about six at the time.” And he fortunately, did not shoot his eye out.

BHS graduate Tatum Henson Schilling stated, “When I was three, I got a little red battery charged car. I made everyone get up in the middle of the night and I rode it around Mimi and Pa’s (George and Wanda Henson) garage.”

Police Chief Tony Serbantez stated, “My favorite gift was a cowboy western double holster cap gun belt. It was the best ever! Pistols on both sides of my hip. I thought I was something. I was eight at the time.”

Janice Shults remembers “My grandma crocheted me about 10 outfits for a doll similar to a Barbie, way before there was a Barbie. Granddad had made a little closet from two cigar boxes with a stick hanging rack and hangers made from hairpins. I still have all of that today.” Her husband, Kermitt stated his favorite gift was a little wooden truck his grandpa had made.

Candy Cottrell Cudd said that her favorite gifts were the Madame Alexander Collector Dolls that her “Gran” always bought them. “I still have them in a case at my mom’s.”

Bobby Lawrence remembers getting a skateboard and a bicycle for Christmas when he was about 10.

Mason Becker stated, “I would have to say a Dallas Cowboy helmet and shoulder pads. I always pretended I was Daryl ‘Moose’ Johnston.”

When Commissioner Mike Swain was around 10 or 11, he received a .410 shotgun and two boxes of shells. “My dad got it for me at Sears Copeland Hardware. On Christmas morning, we went quail hunting and got eight quail. We cleaned them and Mom made quail with biscuits and gravy for brunch.”

He stated that when he was 12, he got a am/fm Sony radio. “We could only get two FM stations at that time but it was really cool!”

Carol Mason Kelly stated, “I seem to remember being very excited and proud of a pretty white fur coat when I was little.”

June Cooper remembers getting a wooden box that she could keep her special keepsakes in.

Cyan Tippitt Cottrell remembers getting a “Chatty Cathy” doll. Chatty Cathy was a hard plastic doll that could talk if you pulled the string on the back of her neck.

Kathy Henson got a new saddle when she was in sixth grade. “I knew the men who made the saddle and I loved it. I oiled it and took good care of it. We didn’t have lots of ‘things’ in those days, so we were proud of what we got.”

Tonia Granato Newsom said, “Probably snow skis and ski suit as presents, but the best thing was being a Christmas Eve baby. I always had lots of family around me for my birthday.”

My favorite gift was a baby doll when I was about three. I still have her today. Her name was Cuddly Cathy (Ironic name for a hard plastic doll, with nothing cuddly about her.).

I was still not talking very well and I would say Cuddy instead of Cuddly. To this day Cuddy sits proudly in my home in a case in her original clothing. We can get into a discussion of her choice of church affiliation later. As a hint, she was not a Baptist doll.

As the years pass and times change, the toys that kiddos want change too. But the one constant that always remains is that Christmas is a time for families to gather together and a time for fun and excitement for everyone.

