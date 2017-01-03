2016 Year in Review

By all accounts, it was a newsy year. A contentious election, a spate of celebrity deaths, and civil unrest marked national news. But there were no shortage of headlines in Brownfield and Terry County either. Here is a look at our Top 10 stories of 2016…

NUMBER 1…Cubs win State Title

For the first four months of 2016, the community lived and breathed with the Brownfield Cubs basketball team, culminating in March with the program’s first ever State Title.

Prior to that, the Cubs and Head Coach Dustin Faught won their second consecutive Caprock Classic title, then cruised through District play with double-digit wins every time they took the court.

Their closest contest of the year was a heart-stopping victory over Kermit in the Area round.

Two wins at the Regional tournament set the Cubs and their legion of fans headed to San Antonio for three days of championship basketball.

On the opening day of the tournament, the Cubs topped the Aransas Pass Panthers, 70-54, to advance to the championship round.

Then on Saturday morning, they took the court on the biggest stage in high school sports.

By the final buzzer, the Brownfield Cubs defeated Winnie East Chambers, 80-54, to claim the State Title.

Fans, officials, reporters, and television commentators watched in awe as the Cubs’ unmatched speed wore the Bucs down, particularly the career-defining performance of Jezreel Griffin.

Of the Cubs’ 80 points in the final game, 39 of them belonged to Griffin, along with 15 rebounds — enough to make him the obvious choice for the tournament’s 3A Most Valuable Player, announced following the game.

Three Cubs — Jezreel Griffin, Alex McCrary, and Jaelyn Nolan, were named to the 3A All Tournament Team, an honor reserved for the five top performing players in state tournament.

The team was welcomed back to Brownfield with a police escort and dozens of cars lining the highway with waving fans and honking horns.

The Cubs enjoyed celebrity status for a few weeks and were presented with a special honor by Congressman Randy Neugebauer at a ceremony in Cub Gym. Each player also received a commemorative ring over the summer.

NUMBER 2…Walmart announces closure

In October, the community was shocked and disheartened to learn that Walmart would close its doors after the new year.

Company officials notified store employees, city administrators, and the Brownfield News of the decision on a Friday morning and word spread like wildfire on social media.

The announcement garnered more than 20,000 views on the Brownfield News’ Facebook page, drew hundreds of comments and was shared by more than 400 people.

Comments on the Facebook feed ranged from dispair to outrage, but most just asked why?

A company spokesperson told the News that the current location didn’t meet Walmart’s future needs, but she would not say whether the national retail chain would open a different location at a later date.

In recent weeks, customers have seen the local Walmart’s inventory dwindle and the store’s footprint shrink as shelves are rearranged to block off portions of the building.

Walmart opened at its current location at 1405 Tahoka Road in 1986 and is scheduled to close for the final time at midnight, January 31.

The closure effects the jobs of 80 people in the community, some of whom were offered severance packages or transfer options.

City officials have begun negotiations for a replacement retail chain to fill the void left by Walmart’s closure, but no official deals have been announced.

NUMBER 3…Blizzard cleanup

This time last year, the entire county was reeling with the aftereffects of a historic snowstorm. A snowstorm of the like that most of us had never before experienced.

The storm blew in on the day after Christmas and continued to blow. And blow. And blow. Cars were covered in snow. Streets were impassable. Churches canceled Sunday services. Businesses were forced to close due to the weather and cabin fever set in on everyone.

By New Year’s Day the storm was over, but the cost was far from over. Most businesses lost at least three or four days of revenue. Churches that had to close lost a week’s worth of giving.

United ran low on groceries as trucks were unable to run to restock. And United, which traditionally only closes two days a year had to make the decision to open later and close earlier for employee safety.

Loss of revenue was high for the week. Some businesses reported losses in the neighborhood of $5,000 due to the blizzard.

The cost of the overtime hours for Lyntegar lineman, Texas Highway Department and city crews, both street and electrical was high.

The county was out much the same expense for overtime hours for county precinct workers, not too mention the extra diesel and extra repairs.

The loss on the farm was huge, as well. Cattlemen lost livestock, both to exposure and to downed fences. Cattle roamed freely about the area as the fences were blown down.

Cotton modules sat in the fields in snow banks waiting for it to dry enough for trucks to get in. All the while, going down in quality due to the exposure. And, there was still some cotton left on the stalk. Stalks that were buried in snow.

Goliath 2015 translated into Huge Expense 2016 in a big way.

NUMBER 4…City inks power deal

In June, the City inked a deal to ensure Brownfield residents would have electricity after the looming 2019 switch from Xcel Energy.

By unanimous vote, the City Council authorized administrators to negotiate a contract with American Electric Power for wholesale electric services.

The resolution was the beginning of the end of a years-long ordeal concerning the city’s power source.

Brownfield residents have purchased their electric power from their home city for decades, but the source of that power has been in doubt since 2010 when Xcel announced that its wholesale contract with the West Texas Municipal Power Agency would not be renewed in 2019.

For the better part of 40 years, Brownfield has been a member of the WTMPA, along with Floydada, Tulia, and Lubbock, however numerous moves by the City of Lubbock and its electric subsidiary, Lubbock Power and Light, have made the future of the WTMPA less than crystal clear.

LP&L annoucned in 2015 that Lubbock would join the marjority of Texans on the ERCOT grid in 2019, but the City’s move in June indicated that Brownfield will not follow that move.

The cities of Floydada and Tulia passed identical resolutions at the same time as Brownfield to contract with American Electric Power and it is anticipated that the three cities will combine their purchasing power to negotiate better rates.

In August, the council made the deal with American Electric Power official, ensuring the lights will come on for Brownfield residents in 2019.

NUMBER 5…Click announces retirement, new CEO hired

In August, Brownfield Regional Medical Center CEO Mike Click signaled the end of an era when he announced his intent to retire after a four decade career with the city’s premier healthcare facility.

Click agreed to stay on for the duration of the search for his replacement, which began immediately with the formation of a CEO Search Committee made up of three board members, two doctors, and a community member.

The hospital board authorized funds to hire a consultant to assist with the search and the committee met numerous times with the professional to outline what BRMC was looking for.

More than 50 applications poured in from across the state and nation, which were paired down to five finalists who traveled to Brownfield for interviews with the committee.

In December, the committee presented Jerry Jasper of Amarillo as the lone finalist and he was approved.

Jasper has an impressive resume and career in healthcare management, most recently operating two private hospitals in Amarillo.

Jasper is set to begin his tenure at BRMC at the end of January. He will move to Brownfield with his wife and family.

The hospital board welcomed Jasper, while thanking Click for his many years of service in seeing the local hospital through numerous ups and downs over the years.

NUMBER 6…BISD earns “Met Standard” status

After months of hard work and long hours, it was announced in August that BISD had officially Met Standard on all campus. This news was a long time in coming and the staff and faculty, as well as students of BISD were commended for this distinction.

In this area, “Below Standard” and “Met Standard” are the only categories.

BISD met all four indexes after just missing our on Index 4 last year. Assistant Superintendant of Curriculum and Instruction Ray Vasquez stated, “We are very excited about our accountability ratings. This is a huge plus for our district.”

According to Vasquez, the district made great strides on Index 2, which measures the academic growth of the students from one year to the next.

BISD was also honored with a “Distinction Designation in Fifth Grade Science.” There were also huge growths earned in Math at BMS. Both seventh and eighth grade math students scored 10 to 11 points above the regional average in this area. This growth earned BMS the “Distinguished Academic Recognition in Math” honor.

BHS was honored to have earned a “Distinguished Academic Recognition in Science” for their efforts this past school year.

It was also announced that BISD is at almost 100% in the Highly Qualified Teacher category. Four campuses are at 100% with BHS at 95.48%, and Colonial Heights at 93.75%. Director of Personnel and Opertions Nori Banda stated, “According to information from Region 17, there are many schools in our area that are still at 85% in Highly Qualified Teachers, so BISD should be proud of the quality of educators we have on our campuses.”

BISD produced many Regional and State Qualifiers in Academics, Band and Athletic in 2016. No doubt this trend will continue into 2017.

NUMBER 7…Wellman Union ISD completes new school building

A building project that had its beginnings in 2012 finally began to see the light at the end of the tunnel in 2016.

In September of 2012, Wellman-Union ISD Board members began the plans for a new building for the district. With much happening in the mean time, moving into the new building finally began just at the close of 2016.

Portable buildings had been the Wildcats’ home for longer than anyone expected at quite a cost to the district. Issues with the original architect put the project on hold for about a year.

The architect of record and the district began to have disagreements on cost. Even though the $19 million price had been agreed on. In the end, the architect and the district parted ways.

Demolition had begun on the existing building and it was unusable during this time.

A new architect was found that agreed he could complete the project for the agreed upon bond amount of $19 million. In February of 2015, work finally began again on the project.

As Christmas break began, so began the moving of teachers and students into the new and modern facility. State of the art science labs, a library and large classrooms with smart boards were just a few of the modern amenities available to the students upon beginning class in the building.

Also in 2016, a new superintendent was hired to head the W-U district. Aaron Waldrip took the reins from retiring Dewayne Chenault.

There is still work to be done on the building as the cafeteria and commons area, as well as the gym are not yet completed. Completion is expected in March of this year.

NUMBER 8…Brownfield moves to 4A

Early in the year, Cubs fans got a jolt when Brownfield High School joined the ranks of 4A competition at the biennial UIL District Realignment.

The Cubs landed in the newly formed District 1-4A with the likes of long-time rival Denver City and first-time district opponents Bushland, Dalhart, and Perryton — one of the northernmost cities in Texas.

Aside from the short drive to Denver City, BISD’s Cub Buses will be exploring the Panhandle for the next two years.

The drive from Brownfield to Bushland is 157 miles, to Dalhart is 212 miles, and to Perryton is 281 miles, each way.

Although the size of the district was unknown, the jump to 4A was actually determined months earlier when the UIL broke from tradition and announced early what the “cutoff” numbers would be to determine school size.

Brownfield’s high school population just edged over the break to rise from 3A to 4A.

The transition has not been an easy one.

The Cubs and Lady Cubs struggled in the fall to keep up with the much larger schools playing in the 4A ranks, except on the tennis courts, where BHS athletes brought home their fourth consecutive district crown.

Since the UIL realignment, student enrollment at BHS has dipped below the 4A cutoff, but the Cubs are locked in until the next UIL shake up in 2018.

NUMBER 9…Community responds after murder/suicide

A quiet afternoon in December was shattered when a Brownfield man killed his wife, then himself, in the backyard of their residence in the 400 block of E. Lake Street.

At around 2 p.m. December 10, Uriel Garza, 68, used at .45 caliber handgun to shoot and kill his wife, Veronica, 41, before turning the gun on himself.

As detectives surveyed the scene of the crime, officers, staff, and volunteers tended to the children inside the police station.

Chief Tony Serbantez said in the midst of a bad situation, he saw the best in our community.

Within minutes of the children’s arrival at the station, help followed to care for the young victims who just lost both parents.

Counselors from state agencies and Brownfield ISD were brought in to assist the children, ranging in age from 1 to 15 and the community stepped up to help as well.

Meals were provided and Walmart donated dozens of items of clothing for the children.

Chief Serbantez told the News that it was an example of a small town at its finest that he has seen many times.

A tragic situation occurred, but the people of Brownfield rallied to the aid of those in need confirming what most already believed — it’s a good place to live.

NUMBER 10…Boys and Girls Club made official with charter

A project that began in 2012 reached a pinnacle in its existence in March of 2016 when the Brownfield Boys and Girls Club officially received their charter from the National Boys and Girls Club organization.

The Club began with nothing but an idea and a hope of making a difference in the lives of local kids. The community quickly jumped on board and funds were raised, a building secured and workers hired.

With the granting of the official charter, a great remodel also began on the 80 year old building the Club calls home. Otherwise known as “The Alamo,” the building received a totally new facade, along with foam insulation and new doors and windows. A new roof was installed and new sidewalks and driveway.

Since its beginnings, the Club has grown and become quite the presence in the community. The current enrollment is over 400 kids. Daily numbers have grown so, that new programs and age divisions have been made necessary.

Educational programs are available, as are crafts and games. Nutrition is taught and kids involved are able to cook a complete meal in the Club’s kitchen and serve it to the other kids in the Club.

The Club gives kids a place to be and a place to feel safe when they have no one waiting for them at home.

The Club’s Board of Directors is led by President Gerry Gonzales and Past President and one of the lead organizers, Sheryl Vaughn. The day to day running of the Club is in the capable hands of Ernesto Elizardo. If you are interested in making a donation or volunteering your time, contact the Club at 893-1862.

