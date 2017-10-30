Halloween is upon us again

By Gina Kelly

Halloween is here again and with that, sugar coated children who will not be able to sit still in class on November 1. Halloween really needs to be one of those holidays relegated to a specific day of the week each year, say a Saturday. It wouldn’t interfere with school or football Fridays.

The only ones that will suffer are the Sunday School teachers who would be peeling kids off the walls with stories of Jonah and the whale going on in the background. I know some of these people and I think they would “take one for the team” if the holiday was moved.

Candy and plenty of it has been being pushed on us since shortly after the July 4th holiday.

Stores have no sense of how the calendar really works. They just jump from one holiday to the next. Well, let me rephrase that. One shopping holiday to the next. Labor Day and Columbus Day are squeezed in there but really, who shops for those days? No one. As a result, stores totally ignore those days and zip on to the next opportunity for sales o’plenty. See? No sense of how the calendar works.

Someone, in this print and internet world of ours recently ranked candy from the top ten worst to the top ten best. Just assume that this person did the research using scientific methods and the information with which you are about to be presented is true and accurate after exhaustive studies.

The ten worst candies are: (In your head you are drum rolling. Don’t deny it. I know you.)

10. Mary Janes (I am not even sure what these are but I am now assuming they are detestable.)

9. Good and Plenty (I was not aware that these were available anywhere but the show.) (I just showed my age. No one goes to the “show” anymore. What I meant was the movies.)

8. Licorice (No argument here. Licorice is bad. Enough said.)

7. Smarties (Ehh. Smarties are okay. They are good to have in your purse for during preaching. Although they do make you make a face that might make folks around you think the Lord is dealing with you.)

6. Tootsie Rolls (Really? A good and chewy candy that doesn’t have lots of calories and takes you a really long time to eat it. What could be better?)

5. Peanut Butter Kisses (These are neither Reese’s nor Hershey’s Kisses. Imposter. Move along.)

4. Necco Wafers (Now I think the writer of this list is showing their age!)

3. Wax Coke Bottles (Again, how old is the person who did this list? Wax lips, I like.)

2. Candy Corn (Clearly a Communist list! Who doesn’t like Candy Corn??)

1. Circus Peanuts (Do you know where you never find Circus Peanuts? At the circus!)

So, now what is on the top ten favorite list? Glad you asked.

10. Hershey Bar (I like mine with almonds.) (Oh yeah and the dark chocolate kind)

9. Skittles (Again, a good church candy that will make you look like you are pondering a decision for the Lord.)

8. Sour Patch Kids (I seriously cannot believe this made the top ten good list! Needs to be number 8 on the other list!)

7. Butterfinger (Number one if I was making the list. But only if it is fresh. Stale ones are chewy and of no use to me.)

6. Nerds (None for me thanks. I think I am showing a trend toward chocolate in my favorites. No surprise to anyone.)

5. M&M’s (There are so many varieties now, who could not say yes to M&M’s?) (No to the pumpkin ones though. Do not even go there.)

4. KitKat (Any candy that has a built in plan for eating in a uniform manner is good.)

3. Twix (Right or left was not specified)

2. Snickers (Ahhh! Now we are getting somewhere. You know they make really big ones and they make them with dark chocolate too! Just FYI.)

And the number one candy favorite of all time is …

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups! (These come in a dark also and they are great frozen. They are to be eaten by gnawing all the way around the edge and then biting into the peanut butter center. Hey! It’s not my rule. It is the law!)

Now go out and shop to your heart’s content. After all, the stores have been ready for you since early July!

