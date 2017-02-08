Wellman-Union drops pair

It has been said that defense wins ballgames. Well, it didn’t necessarily win the game for the Wellman-Union Lady Cats on Tuesday, but it sure as heck kept them in the game.

The Ropes Lady Eagles came to town and found a battle all night long as the Lady Cats fought all the way to the end. The final score found the Lady Eagles on top 45-36 but it was tough going for them all night long as the Lady Cat defense was phenomenal. The Lady Cats held a 21-14 lead going into half-time.

The Lady Eagles came out hot in the second half and the Lady Cats finally just could not hold them.

The Lady Cats were a fantastic 12 of 19 from the free throw line.

Gracen Key led the scoring with 12 and Jacy Rowden came in with 11.

This was the final district game for the Lady Cats. They will play their first play-off game on either Monday or Tuesday of next week against the Whitharral Lady Panthers.

The Wildcats didn’t find the going any easier as they faced a tough Eagles team.

The final score found the Eagles on top 57-30 in a physical battle.

The Wildcats could never find their rhythm as they were out scored in every quarter.

Albert Alaniz ended the night with nine points. Gage Payne had seven and Rigo Rios rounded out the top scorers with six.

The Wildcats will finish their season on Friday against the Southland Eagles in a home contest.

