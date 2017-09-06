Wellman-Union Cross Country opens season

Wellman-Union Lady Cats and Cats opened the Cross Country season in Plainview on September 2, with the Lady Cats finishing 13th among 19 A-4A varsity schools.

Jade Griffiths was the first to the finish for the Lady Cats finishing 37th from among 141 runners. Ally Mixon finished next in 49th, followed by Mercedes Alaniz in 84th.

Carmelita Alaniz and Jacy Rowden rounded out the Lady Cat runners, finishing 113th and 121st, respectively.

On the boys’ side, Brodey Yates was first to the line, ending up in 28th place. Rigo Rios followed in 59th, while Hunter Neill completed his race in 68th place. There were 101 runners in the A-4A varsity boys.

Next action will be at Yoakum County Park on September 9 at the Plains Invitational. Varsity girls run at 9 a.m., with varsity boys immediately after.

