State champs over power W-U

By Gina Kelly, Staff Writer

After a half-time victory last week over Cotton Center, the Wellman-Union Wildcats were on the other end of that stick this week as they fell at half-time to the defending state champion and perennial powerhouse Richland Springs.

Richland Springs scored early and often as their first score occurred with less than two minutes off the clock. Lanky boys with speed proved to be hard to take down for the Cats.

The Cats did have some bright spots and were able to move the ball at times. Freshman Chad Bradley saw his first action of the year and completed a great 40 yard pass to Isaiah Hood and Cats’ fans felt they were finally on the move. But, later, a touchdown was denied on a questionable call, as it was determined that Isaiah did not have complete control of the ball when he went out of bounds in the end zone.

A final effort to avoid the shut-out by kicking a field goal was blocked and the score went into the books as 62-0.

Isaiah did have a good night with that great reception and about 30 yards rushing. He complemented this offensive effort with several tackles on defense.

Richland Springs proved why they were the state champs with their speed and athleticism and ended the game with class, by taking a knee rather than scoring again.

Cats Head Coach Joseph Hood stated after the game, “It was a tough one. Richland Springs has a quality ball club. We had our chances and could not capitalize on them. We will go back to the drawing board and get ready for next week.”

The Cats will be at home next week for a Homecoming match-up against Plainview Christian.

Category: Sports Updates