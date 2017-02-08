Powerlifting results

The Brownfield Cubs and Lady Cubs Powerlifting Teams went to Tahoka to the Co-op Powerlifting Meet recently and competed well, according to Coaches Ventura Peralez, Jr. and Jeff McElroy.

Lady Cub placings:

Division 1 Individual

Overall:

2nd Place – Alizae Gonzalez

Best lifters in Dead Lift –

5th Place – Alizae Gonzalez

Best lifters in Squat –

5th Place – Alizae Gonzalez

Best lifters in Bench Press 3rd Place – Alizae Gonzalez

Division 2 Individual

Overall:

1st Place – Omri Cruz

3rd Place – Rachel Hawkins

5th Place – Maria Chacon

Best lifters Overall:

1st Place – Rachel Hawkins

4th Place – Omri Cruz

5th Place – Maria Chacon

Best Lifters Squat:

1st Place – Omri Cruz

3rd Place – Rachel Hawkins

4th Place – Maria Chacon

Best Lifters Bench Press: 3rd Place – Maria Chacon

5th Place – Rachel Hawkins

Best Lifters Deadlift –

1st Place – Rachel Hawkins

4th Place – Maria Chacon

Total Lifts for the girls were:

Alizae Gonzalez – 580 lbs.

Jasmin Sanchez – 475 lbs.

April Guaracha – 395 lbs.

Omri Cruz – 745 lbs.

Rachel Hawkins – 665 lbs.

Maria Chacon – 625 lbs.

Notables that performed well were Alexondra Barron, April Guaracha, Jasmin Sanchez and Morayama Lucio

Overall, the team placed 2nd in the meet. This is their second 2nd place finish in a row. Coach Peralez stated, “Every girl competed at their very best. I was proud of this team.”

Cub Placings:

123 lb weight class

3rd Place – Alfredo Lozano

165 lb weight class

3rd Place – Brendyn Rodriquez

198 lb weight class

3rd Place – Lorenzo Garza

4th Place – Cameron McQueen

220 lb weight class

8th Place – Chris Correa

11th – Place Rafael Vicencio

242 lb weight class

1st Place – Diego Garcia

Best Dead Lift 114 lb – 148 lb weight class

2nd Place – Alfredo Lozano

Total lift weights:

Alfredo Lozano – 740 lbs

Brendyn Rodriguez – 880 lbs

Lorenzo Garza – 860 lbs

Cameron McQueen – 920 lbs

Chris Correa – 880 lbs

Rafael Vicencio – 735 lbs

Diego Garcia – 1240 lbs

Notables that performed well: Jesus Garza and Jeffrey Davis

The team placed 5th in the Co-op meet for the second meet in a row. Peralez stated he was pleased with the boys and they all did their best.

The teams will be competing at Sundown on Thursday, February 16.

