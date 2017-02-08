Powerlifting results
The Brownfield Cubs and Lady Cubs Powerlifting Teams went to Tahoka to the Co-op Powerlifting Meet recently and competed well, according to Coaches Ventura Peralez, Jr. and Jeff McElroy.
Lady Cub placings:
Division 1 Individual
Overall:
2nd Place – Alizae Gonzalez
Best lifters in Dead Lift –
5th Place – Alizae Gonzalez
Best lifters in Squat –
5th Place – Alizae Gonzalez
Best lifters in Bench Press 3rd Place – Alizae Gonzalez
Division 2 Individual
Overall:
1st Place – Omri Cruz
3rd Place – Rachel Hawkins
5th Place – Maria Chacon
Best lifters Overall:
1st Place – Rachel Hawkins
4th Place – Omri Cruz
5th Place – Maria Chacon
Best Lifters Squat:
1st Place – Omri Cruz
3rd Place – Rachel Hawkins
4th Place – Maria Chacon
Best Lifters Bench Press: 3rd Place – Maria Chacon
5th Place – Rachel Hawkins
Best Lifters Deadlift –
1st Place – Rachel Hawkins
4th Place – Maria Chacon
Total Lifts for the girls were:
Alizae Gonzalez – 580 lbs.
Jasmin Sanchez – 475 lbs.
April Guaracha – 395 lbs.
Omri Cruz – 745 lbs.
Rachel Hawkins – 665 lbs.
Maria Chacon – 625 lbs.
Notables that performed well were Alexondra Barron, April Guaracha, Jasmin Sanchez and Morayama Lucio
Overall, the team placed 2nd in the meet. This is their second 2nd place finish in a row. Coach Peralez stated, “Every girl competed at their very best. I was proud of this team.”
Cub Placings:
123 lb weight class
3rd Place – Alfredo Lozano
165 lb weight class
3rd Place – Brendyn Rodriquez
198 lb weight class
3rd Place – Lorenzo Garza
4th Place – Cameron McQueen
220 lb weight class
8th Place – Chris Correa
11th – Place Rafael Vicencio
242 lb weight class
1st Place – Diego Garcia
Best Dead Lift 114 lb – 148 lb weight class
2nd Place – Alfredo Lozano
Total lift weights:
Alfredo Lozano – 740 lbs
Brendyn Rodriguez – 880 lbs
Lorenzo Garza – 860 lbs
Cameron McQueen – 920 lbs
Chris Correa – 880 lbs
Rafael Vicencio – 735 lbs
Diego Garcia – 1240 lbs
Notables that performed well: Jesus Garza and Jeffrey Davis
The team placed 5th in the Co-op meet for the second meet in a row. Peralez stated he was pleased with the boys and they all did their best.
The teams will be competing at Sundown on Thursday, February 16.
Category: Sports Updates