Lady Cats start district play with win

The Wellman-Union Lady Cats headed to Aspermont for their first district game of the season on Tuesday, September 5 and came away with a hard fought victory.

The Ladies opened the match by dropping the first two sets to Aspermont 18-25 and 15-25. But the Lady Cats were not to be denied as they battled back to win the last three sets by scores of 25-13, 28-26 and 16-14.

Freshman Allison Hogue had 10 serving points on the night. Jacy Rowden had six kills and five blocks. Jayli Hood was good for four serving points, five kills and 10 assists.

This victory puts the Lady Cats at 7-0 on the season and 1-0 in District play. They will be at home against Post on Tuesday, September 12 for a 6 p.m. start. The JV will play prior to the Varsity match with a 5 p.m. start.

Category: Sports Updates