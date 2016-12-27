Lady Cats compete at Sands

The Wellman-Union Lady Cats competed in the Sands Tournament last weekend and ended up 1-2 for the tourney.

The Ladies lost to Sands 54-41. They then lost to a much larger Post team 61-45. They faced Buena Vista on Saturday and came away with a huge 58-15 win. The two top scorers for the tourney were Gracen Key with a total of 45 points over three games and Jacy Rowden who finished the tournament with 54 points.

The Ladies will be back in action following the break to face Southland in the District opener on January 6.

Category: Sports Updates