Cubs hope changes work

If something isn’t working, it’s time to step back, re-think, make adjustments, and get to work.

Such is the case this week for the Brownfield Cubs, currently struggling after three weeks without a win.

Cubs Head Coach Bryan Welps spent the weekend reviewing game film — not unusual for a coach preparing for a new opponent, but Welps was reviewing film of his own squad.

He also had his team review themselves and look for problem areas on the field. The same went for his coaching staff.

“We’re moving some players and making some changes,” he told the Brownfield News on Tuesday. “The season hasn’t gotten off to the start we wanted, but we’re not quitting.

We will continue to work hard and get better and we will be ready for district play.”

Those changes will be put to the test Friday when the Cubs travel to Levelland to take on the Lobos for Week 4 of a tough pre-district schedule.

Like the Cubs, the Lobos are known for putting plenty of points on the board. They dropped a one-point, overtime loss to Andrews last week, 77-76.

They run a tight spread offense under the direction of talented senior quarterback Nick Gerber, who loves to throw to receivers Kegan Dent and Jeffrey Elliott.

“They can move the ball, but so can we,” Welps said. “Our defense is going to have to step up and make some stops. We had a great film session Saturday and we had a very productive practice on Monday. The guys understand the changes we made and they know it’s time to get serious. They know what’s being said about them on social media and they’re ready to fix it and start winning ball games.”

Levelland came here last season, but the game ended in a tie after numerous lightning delays.

Friday’s game will be the Cubs’ first time playing in the Lobos’ new stadium, which opened last year.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

