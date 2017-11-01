Broncos to host Leopards

The Meadow Broncos are getting ready for District game number two, set for this Friday. The Broncos are currently 4-4 on the season and 0-1 in District after last week’s 60-33 loss to the Ropes Eagles. It was a tough week for the Broncos. The Broncos struggled against the Eagles, but there were a handful of things the Broncos did exceptionally well.

Their opponents for this week are the New Home Leopards. The Leopards are currently 3-5 on the season and will be coming off of a four point loss to the Lorenzo Hornets. This will be an important game for the Broncos, one they need to win to stay alive going into the playoffs.

Bronco’s Head Coach Kade Kittley says he is aware of it’s importance and has confidence that his team will be ready. “We respect the Leopards as a tough opponent and are preparing for them accordingly.” He said. “Our team is motivated, excited, and working extremely hard for this Friday’s game.” Kittley also encouraged fans to attend the final home game of the regular season, and support a great group of guys. Kickoff will be Friday at 7:30 in Meadow.

Category: Sports Updates