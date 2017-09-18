Broncos suffer first loss

By Mandy Contreras

Staff Writer

The Meadow Broncos are now 2-1 in the regular season, following Friday night’s game.

The Broncos traveled to Sterling City, where the home town Eagles handed the Broncos their first loss of the season.

It was a quiet first quarter for both teams, with each squad playing a strong defensive game.

The Eagles were first to put points on the board, and for the first time all season, the Broncos remained scoreless in the first quarter.

The score was 6-0 in favor of the Eagles going into the second quarter.

In the second, the Broncos managed to find the end zone and get some momentum going.

The Eagles did not let up however, keeping the score close and staying just a few points ahead.

With just one second left in the second quarter, the score was 30-22 in favor of the Eagles, when a costly Broncos’ fumble landed in the end zone for a Sterling City touchdown.

The score put the Eagles up by two scores and would prove to be the turning point for the game.

After the half, the Eagles extended their lead while keeping the Broncos at bay.

Senior Robert Sanchez would go on to score another touchdown for Meadow in the third quarter, but unfortunately it was the final touchdown of the game for the Broncos.

The Eagles ran away with the ball game in the fourth quarter and the game ended with a score of 64-28. The Broncos will be traveling to Spur next Friday.

