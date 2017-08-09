William Leon Huff

April 22, 1927 – August 7, 2017

Funeral services for William Leon Huff will be held 10am Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Brownfield Funeral Home Memorial Chapel. Graveside will follow in the Terry County Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home.

There will be a family visitation at Brownfield Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

Leon passed away August 7, 2017 in Lubbock. He was born April 22, 1927 to Herbert and Carrie Huff in Tahoka. He served in the United States Navy and was a member of the Masons. He married Oneta Darlene Turner on November 26, 1960 in Morton. Leon was a proud caring father, enjoyed dancing with his wife and friends, and very proud to be a Navy veteran of World War II. He loved and enjoyed his grandkids and great grandkids. He is preceded in death by his wife, Oneta Darlene Huff and his parents, Herbert and Carrie Huff.

Leon is survived by two daughters, Renee Clodfelter and Elesa Huff; a son, Randall Huff; four granddaughters, Cassey Vielma, Sarah Wright, Shauna Rodgers and Allison Fisher; seven great grandchildren; one great grandchild on the way; and brother, Eugene Huff.

Category: Obituaries