William Doyle Grave

January 11, 1950 – May 16, 2017

Services for William Doyle Graves, 67, of Brownfield will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday,

May 20, 2017 in Abundant Harvest Church. Officiating will be Rev. Gerald Baldwin, pastor. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m., Saturday in the Morton Cemetery in Morton, Texas with Military Honors rendered under the direction of

Ratliff Funeral Home of Brownfield. Mr. Graves died Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at his residence. He was born January 11, 1950 to the late Doyle and Ola Herring Graves in Dallas, Texas. He graduated from Samuels High School in Dallas, He retired from the City of Dallas as a Truck Driver. While living in Brownfield he worked for Walmart for the last ten years. He married Gloria Cunningham July 3, 1976 in Dallas. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. He was preceded in death by a sister Linda Graves in 2012. Survivors include his wife Gloria of Brownfield, six sons, Joseph and his wife Vanessa of Rockwall, Michael Graves of Big Spring, Stephen D. Graves, Daniel Graves, Thomas Graves and Stephen R. Graves all of Brownfield, three daughters Hope Graves of Garland, Angel Graves of Brownfield and Maritza Graves of Dallas; and seven grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2017 at Ratliff Funeral Home.

Category: Obituaries