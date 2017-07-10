Waneta Ryburn Robertson

December 29, 1934 – July 3, 2017

Funeral services for Waneta Ryburn Robertson, 82, of Brownfield were held at 1 PM on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Carter officiating. Burial followed at Terry County Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. There was a family visitation held on Wednesday, July 5, at Brownfield Funeral Home.

Waneta passed away Monday, July 3, 2017 in Brownfield. She was born December 29, 1934 in Hinton, OK to Elmer Truman Brown and Jessie Mae Smith Brown. She attended school in Hinton, OK. She married Donald Robertson on August 3, 2012 in Brownfield. Waneta attended First Christian Church. She was a very loving wife and mother, and a fantastic Nena to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Waneta is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Douglas Lee Ryburn, son, Eddie Don Ryburn, parents, Elmer and Jessie Mae Smtih Brown, step dad, Robert Petticrew, three sisters and two brothers. Waneta is survived by her husband, Don Robertson; two daughters, Debra Adkins and husband, Joseph, of Chino, CA, Patti Law of Amarillo; son Dickie Robertson and wife, Cindy, of Brownfield; brother, Rick Petticrew and wife, Karen of Carthage, MO; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and a number of step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

