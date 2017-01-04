Verna Loy Cooper

December 21, 1934 – December 18, 2016

Verna Loy Cooper passed away on Sunday December 18, 2016. A memorial visitation will be held on January 7, 2017 from 4 – 6 pm at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A tribute of Verna’s life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. Verna was born on December 21,1934 to Foster and Blanche Stice Winn in Brownfield, Texas. She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, J.W. Cooper. She was a devoted “mom” to four children, Candice Kokonas and her husband Michael, Sandra Cooper, Kirk Cooper and his wife Roberta, and Randy Cooper, who preceded her in death. She was a proud and loving “Nannie” to six grandchildren: Brandon, Hollie, Corey, Tiffany, Jamie and Ashley, – and nine great grandchildren: Jett, Blake, Jay, Mckenzie, Riley, Mckala, Cooper, Kya and Briggs. Verna grew up on a farm – which is where she developed a “serious” green thumb, and spent her summers in the garden growing vegetables and canning everything that it produced. Then as harvest season began in the fall, she put on her “signature head scarf” and drove cotton trailers to the gin. Being a farm girl she was forever concerned about the weather and future forecasts. She enjoyed cooking and always loved to try new recipes using local and fresh products. She was an excellent seamstress and tackled difficult and interesting projects with perfection. After moving to Seminole she became active in the family business and traveled with J.W. to wherever the job sites took them – often for many weeks at a time. Verna and J.W. moved to Lubbock in l996, owned and operated Ranco Roofing for 35 years. Until retiring to the Raider Ranch Senior Community, they were active members in the South Plains Church of Christ. Memorial contributions are welcome and may be made in Verna’s name to the Lubbock Children’s Home.

Category: Obituaries