Vanessa Morales

January 13, 1984 – November 30, 2017

Services for Vanessa Morales, 33, of Brownfield, will be held a 10am Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at Templo Bautista Bethel with Santos Gamez officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday-Monday from 6-8pm at Brownfield Funeral Home.

Vanessa was born on January 13, 1984 to Tomas and Nancy Garcia in Brownfield. She attended Brownfield High School. She married Joe David Morales on April 12, 2008 in Brownfield. Vanessa loved spending time with her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed cruising and playing bingo. She was an avid Texas Tech and Cowboys fan. Vanessa is preceded in death by her parents, Tomas and Nancy Garcia; 2 brothers, Thomas Garcia and Luis “Mooskie” Garcia and grandparents. Vanessa is survived by her husband, Joe David Morales; son, Andrew Morales; 5 sisters, Alma Salinas, Mary Jane Garcia, Amanda Flores, Margarita Fuentes, Jennifer Lopez; 4 brothers, Jesse Garcia, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Garcia, John David Garcia and her pet dog, Brownie Morales.

Category: Obituaries