Troy “Pete” Hubert Phillips

July 5, 1925 – November 6, 2017

Memorial services for Troy “Pete” Hubert Phillips will be held at 2pm Thursday, November 9, 2017 at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Carter officiating. Pete passed away Monday, November 6, 2017 at his home in Brownfield. He was born July 5, 1925 to Ernest and Violet Phillips in Tokio, Texas. Pete served in the United States Army during World War II where he received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. He married Mary Laverne McNiel April 29, 1944 in Clovis, NM. She preceded him in death November 9, 2008. Pete married Nancy Gray on February 14, 2010 in Brownfield. He farmed in the Union Community and Terry County for most of his adult life. Pete was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Laverne Phillips, brother, Sanford Lovelace, and a great grandchild,Rylee Hayes. Pete is survived by his wife, Nancy Phillips; two daughters, Kay Givens and husband, Dennis of Midland, Ann Anderson and husband, Bil of Lubbock; two sons, Tommy Phillips and wife, Dee of Seminole, Tony Phillips and wife, Madonna of Brownfield; step son, Mike Gray of Lubbock; 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; and sister Fern Anthony of Missouri.

